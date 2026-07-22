Interesting and Humour - page 2450

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tol64:

There are rockets flying around mql5.com. Has anyone seen it? ;)

I see that my rockets have run out of fuel - I haven't seen rockets, but I have seen a painted background behind this particular banner.
 
barabashkakvn:
I see that the rockets have run out of fuel - I haven't seen the rockets, but it was behind this banner that I saw the painted background.

I have already managed to identify when the launch is being made. It's such a secret MQ decided to make. ))

The banner with the magnifying glass is also interesting.

 
New York. Noon. The heat. Old Jew Moisha sells sunflower seeds on the marble staircase of the Bank of New York. He is approached:
- Moisha! Lend me a loan.
- 'No can do,' he replies. - We have an agreement with the Bank of New York.
- Oh, Moyshe, leave it alone, what kind of contract do you have?
- I don't lend, and the Bank of New York doesn't sell sunflower seeds.
 
artmedia70:

This is where I don't understand the "news" at all. This kind of motion capture - facial animation - has been around for quite some time. Why do you think 3D videos, where animated computer characters are all over the place, write actors in the credits? Live actors with markers on their bodies are filmed. The software then simply replaces the actor with 3D characters using Motion Capture animation.

Strange that this is being presented as high tech and advanced news.

The news is : "in real time".

If memory serves me correctly, "real-time" scene processing was first and only in Avatar, with Microsoft backing and pouring lots of money into hardware and software.

And "facial animation" and "3D characters" (replacing an actor with a character) are slightly different things.

 
Silent:

The news is : "real time".

If memory serves me correctly, "real-time" scene processing was first and only in Avatar, with Microsoft's support and a lot of money poured into hardware and software.

And "facial animation" and "3D characters" (replacing an actor with a character) are slightly different things.

Agreed. Missed the point.
 
tol64:

There are rockets flying around mql5.com. Has anyone seen it? ;)


Bingo! I caught a rocket:

rocket

 
barabashkakvn:

Bingo! I got a rocket:

Waiting for more MQ pranks. ))
 
barabashkakvn:

Bingo! I got a rocket:

Good thing it's not anything venereal :)))

ZS. And I don't fly...

 
artmedia70:

Good thing it's not anything venereal :)))

ZS. I don't have any...

It's when you can see a banner like the one in the picture. There you have to move your cursor in a particular place on the site. Saw it by accident and at first I did not understand what it was. I had to spend some time to understand where it was from. ))
 
tol64:
This is when a banner, such as the one in the picture, can be seen. You have to move your cursor to a certain place on the website page. I saw it by chance and didn't realise what it was at first. I had to spend some time to understand where it was from. ))
It was only with this banner that I realised. It had not appeared in my day yet. What would that be about? Sanctions, maybe?
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