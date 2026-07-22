Interesting and Humour - page 1827
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Seven Capuchin monkeys were selected to participate in the experiment; the experts proposed that they perform a certain "work", and each of the participants could get a "salary" commensurate with their efforts. For each push of a lever, the scientists first gave the primates fruit, and then, as the capuchins realised that work was followed by a reward, the researchers replaced the food with coloured tokens of different denominations with which they could "buy" the same fruit.
The monkeys very quickly learned to use "money," and they displayed all the qualities typical of humans: greed, suspicion and ferocity in defending the "wealth" they owned. The newly acquired "capitalism" caused a stratification of the society: some primates started to work with a lever like a maniac, some got lazy and came to it only rarely, and some even guessed to make a living by taking tokens from industrious, but less quick-witted fellows.
The final accord in the symphony of the monkeys' successful mastering of commercial relations was a transaction quite common in human society: once scientists noticed with surprise how the male gave her a few tokens after sex with his partner, thus showing that the primates really understood the essence of money as a universal value, with which one can thank for the pleasure delivered.
The monkey in the left cage was to collect only one stone, for which he received a piece of cucumber.
The monkey in the right cage was instructed to pick up two pebbles and received a piece of grape.
These monkeys were placed side by side (pre-trained to work) and the first monkey was made to work. She took her usual cucumber coin and chewed it as if nothing had happened.
BUT as soon as the same monkey saw that PRACTICALLY for the same job the neighbour was being paid a VINOGRAD...
According to Interfax, the scuffle involved MPs Alexei Zhuravlev and Adam Delimkhanov. According to Zhuravlev's spokesman, the brawl took place at about 5:45 p.m. in the lobby by the lifts on the 15th floor of the new State Duma building.
Zhuravlev told Kommersant that Delimkhanov attacked him in the course of an argument. In particular, Delimkhanov was angered by Zhuravlyov's request to check the legality of the opening of the monument to the Chechen women from the village of Dadi-Yurt, who died resisting the Russian army during the Caucasian War in the 19th century. The Chechen MP also disliked Zhuravlev's tweet in which he questioned the legality of the training of Chechen special forces by former members of the Alfa group.
"After I asked: "What, Chechnya is not Russian territory?" - he surreptitiously struck me on the head with his fist, I started to defend myself," said Zhuravlev. Then, he said, "a golden pistol fell out of Adam Sultanovich - I do not know where it came from - and we decided to stop all the action.
An ambulance had to be called to help the victims. There is no exact information on the deputies' state of health. Zhuravlev said he is "alive and well," but "does not look well.
http://lenta.ru/news/2013/12/03/fight/
This State Duma must be dissolved.
Some of the deputies should be put on trial, some should be sent to the circus, some should be sent to the clinic (for tests).
http://navalny.livejournal.com/885853.html#
Two monkeys were given jobs (picking up stones) for a wage in the form of food, of course.
The monkey in the left cage was to collect only one stone, for which he received a piece of cucumber.
The monkey in the right cage was instructed to gather two pebbles each and received a piece of grape.
These monkeys were placed side by side (pre-trained to work) and the first monkey was made to work. She took her usual cucumber coin and chewed it up as if nothing had happened.
BUT as soon as the same monkey saw that PRACTICALLY for the same job the neighbour was being paid a VINOGRAD...
This State Duma must be dissolved.
Some of the deputies should be put on trial, some to the circus, some to the polyclinic (for experiments).
"Tomorrow our delegation will go to Brussels, and we will continue negotiations that will give us the opportunity to sign an agreement on European integration on terms beneficial to Ukraine... At the same time a delegation will also go to Moscow tomorrow, and we want to strengthen our strategic partnership with the Russian Federation," Azarov said in a video message that was broadcast on the STB TV channel.
... both yours and ours - national peculiarities of Ukrainian politics (this is the opinion of Russian politicians - I'm just quoting my apologies).
Continued - EU has not confirmed visit of Ukrainian delegation to Brussels
I don't know about Moscow, but they probably know nothing about the visit either.
The Chinese have not been asked (I think they are "coming" there as well)