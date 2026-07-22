Interesting and Humour - page 2498

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Mischek:

It's a good thread. It's been neglected. There's a lot of humour and funny things about forex.
 
 
Russian-Chinese phrasebook

 

Unopened can of Coca-Cola, a manufacturing defect, SOLD for $250,000

It was actually sold on Ebay.

PS. That kind of crap for that kind of money is idiotic :)

 
 
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GT788:

I finally understand what these coupes and sports cars are for....

 
server:

Unopened can of Coca-Cola, a manufacturing defect, SOLD for $250,000

It was actually sold on Ebay.

PS. That kind of crap for that kind of money is idiotic :)

 
GT788:

What kind of car is this anyway?

You can see the far seat (presumably the driver's) then comes the central console with a folding armrest and then what?

On another passenger seat is very unlikely - very little space, if you look for example from the seatbelt anchorage and the threshold

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