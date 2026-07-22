Interesting and Humour - page 4490

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khorosh:

"...Everyone comes back - except your best friends,

Except the most beloved and devoted women."

(Vysotsky)

Most of my drinking companions are already in the cemetery; the reason is vodka; those who are still alive are moving in the same direction with great anguish. Some have graduated from institutes, become bosses, but vodka has brought them all down: some drowned, some frozen, some died in an accident, some were killed, some poisoned, some hanged themselves, some shot themselves - all because they were drunk.
 
Aлександр Антошкин:
Most of my drinking buddies and fellow drinkers are already in the graveyard, the reason is vodka, those who are still alive are moving in the same direction with great anguish. Some have graduated from institutes, become bosses, but vodka has brought them all down: some drowned, some frozen, some died in an accident, some were killed, some poisoned, some hanged themselves, some shot themselves - all because they were drunk.

Two worldviews. What the bee sees and what the fly sees.

Stop with the propaganda and appeals to discuss the great drunkenness of certain peoples, a topic very close to those for which they send you to the bathhouse for a week.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing

Interesting and Humorous

Rashid Umarov, 2017.08.07 14:28

Attention all members of the community!

Any posts with politics, which provoke the participants of the branch to mutual showdown and insults, will be banned for a week. This applies primarily to attacks/mockery on national and territorial grounds. Discussion of historical facts in favour of this or that country/people, under the guise of objectivity, will also be purged.

Anyone who joins in the discussion of such provocative posts will be banned, no matter what you write in response to such a post. We are forced to take such measures to maintain order in the thread.


 
Artyom Trishkin:

Two worldviews. What the bee sees and what the fly sees.

Stop with the propaganda and calls to discuss the great drunkenness of certain peoples, a topic very close to those for which one is sent to the bathhouse for a week.


All right, I'll tell you a case. July 1995. I haven't had a drink for 98 days - I'm marking it on my calendar. I went to the Yenissei with my friend, she was guarding me from drinking. A scuba diver comes up: 'Man, aren't you cold?' - and hands me the bottle. I washed it off the mud - "Rowan on cognac" - I drank a glass from my throat - he wouldn't drink it, he was afraid of being poisoned and swam away. My guard says: "If they told me that in the middle of the Yenissei a 'waterman' had come up and given you a bottle, I wouldn't have believed it. If they suddenly launch you into space, some devil will come and give you a bottle.
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This is not about me. For two years I have been writing to various authorities, editors: "Study the cannabis and sort it out!" - and the answer is silence. I'm getting discouraged, but there's still something left in my brain from the letters, and one day I'll break through the armour, at least in humour and tools of lateral thinking.

 

Library in Mexico City/Mexico

 

Wikipedia has a list of the biggest libraries in the world - link here.
But users at BookLovers have found what they think is the world's smallest library -

And this one too - with the words "I finally found the smallest library". Whoever finds the smallest library wins.

 

And in Britain in the 1930s there were what they called them - "walking libraries" -

 

Why do I bring this up?
Because it's the fashion that's come into being. Libraries. But not just any library, but the original library, on the beach, with tunnels, with simulators (you do sports and read a book), in the world there are different societies and just clubs that love reading ... it's fashionable nowadays.

Then there is the fashion for bicycles. It's like everyone has gone crazy ...

And there is a fashion for how young children ('toddlers') should be dressed:

  • Girls should have a hat with big "ears", red trousers and a scooter;
  • Boys also have a hat, but smaller "ears" on the hat, blue overalls, and a bicycle.
And leading them to the nursery (and I have windows to the nursery) - with plastic scooters, the same plastic bicycles, in red or blue overalls, and hats with 'ears'.
 

Book tourism - through libraries and bookshops - is in vogue.
Because libraries are now like museums, and bookshops are so quaint, many people think it's cool to get their picture taken in front of one.


Naturally, on bicycles, and if with small children - all in hats with ears, overalls, children's scooters and bicycles.
It's cool these days.

Book lovers even have parties (like corporate parties) dressed up as different characters from the books (also part of book tourism).

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Here's a public library in Brownsville/USA- you can read about it here.

 

Nowadays, if tourists come to a city, they look for bike rentals, libraries and bookstores.
And a city is considered cool if it has originally designed libraries and bookstores.
Albeit small, but original.

Well, there are so many articles written about libraries-museums (and many are in castles, as part of that castle) that you can find them all yourself.

But personally, I love the little bookstores, decorated in a way that makes you want to photograph them.

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That's all news.

 
Artyom Trishkin:

Two worldviews.


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