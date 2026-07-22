Interesting and Humour - page 4271
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How do you keep personal information from leaking?
tear down 10 and put in 7
)
> "You only tell your personal secrets to the yak."
nr 6 - You score and eat. at once.
How do you keep personal information from leaking?
tear down 10 and put in 7.
)
a better win 2000 so it's safer
> "You only tell your personal secrets to the yak."
Item 6 - Yak scores and eats. Immediately.
Do you think yak will learn to talk and leak everything he hears?
Do you think yak will learn to talk and leak everything he hears?
Of course, technology is cool these days. Plus, the yak might have a chip built in.
The easy way to thread a needle.See how easy it really is. Just put the thread in your hand, rubit with the needle and a real miracle happens - it's hard to call it anything else.
Moreover, this trick works equally well with any needle. This method will save many people a lot of time!
A simple way to thread a needle.Look how easy it really is. Just put the thread on your palm, rubit with the needle and a real miracle happens - it's hard to call it otherwise.
Moreover, this trick works equally well with any needle. This method will save many people a lot of time!
Ha, ha, someone tried it, it didn't work.
they wanted to shut down the telegram,
but they could only shut off the hot water!
What is that supposed to mean?
what is that supposed to mean?
What do you mean... you have to wear the right size panties so they don't chafe...
a chattel with no left arm is what tight panties lead to !