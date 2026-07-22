Interesting and Humour - page 3769
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https://habrahabr.ru/company/cloud4y/blog/330906/
Learn how to trade!)
Well, now the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York will be missing a valuable piece...
MICHELIN concept tyre:
Learn how to trade!)
Enough already, I'm getting a laugh-
MICHELIN concept tyre:
Still a shitty idea to print tyres while eating ice cream or cake ))
Polar bears came to the field to eat either watermelons or corn, or maybe watchmen )))