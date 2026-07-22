Interesting and Humour - page 2745
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Ведущий прогноза погоды на британском телеканале Channel 4 без малейшей запинки сообщил,
that the warmest place in the UK was the village of Llanwyrpullgwingillgogerichverndrobulllantisiljogogogoh in north Wales.
The woman's unsuccessful attempt to make money wasdescribed on his Facebook page by Kirov lawyer Yan Chebotarev.
According to the human rights activist, the pensioner turned to him with a request for help in her difficult situation. A woman from Kirov took a stock exchange course at one of the Kirov firms and paid a start-up fee of 30,000 roubles, after which she decided to "go for the big swim". To do this, she borrowed 500,000 roubles from a certain Kirov resident against a pledge of her one-bedroom apartment in Novovyatsk.
- Then this money was ploughed into the TeleTrade system and Granny sat down in front of the kindly provided computer to make millions using Fibonacci numbers and the volatility of medium-term call options on crude oil," writes Chebotarev.
Unfortunately, the pensioner could not go further than entering her password, so she was helped by a specialist from the firm where she was trained. Apparently, the money was invested unsuccessfully, as the pensioner ended up with a few cents left of the 500,000, according to Chebotarev.
The woman's unsuccessful attempt to make money wasdescribed on his Facebook page by Kirov lawyer Yan Chebotarev.
According to the human rights activist, the pensioner turned to him with a request for help in her difficult situation. A woman from Kirov took a stock exchange course at one of the Kirov firms and paid a start-up fee of 30,000 roubles, after which she decided to "go for the big swim". To do this, she borrowed 500,000 roubles from a certain Kirov resident against a pledge of her one-bedroom apartment in Novovyatsk.
- Then this money was ploughed into the TeleTrade system and Granny sat down in front of the kindly provided computer to make millions using Fibonacci numbers and the volatility of medium-term call options on crude oil," writes Chebotarev.
Unfortunately, the pensioner could not go further than entering her password, so she was helped by a specialist from the firm where she was trained. Apparently, the money was invested unsuccessfully, because in the end, according to Chebotarev, the pensioner was left with a few cents from the 500,000.
1) How will the grandmother give Mr. Katkov the money she took from him? 2) Where will she spend the winter, because Mr. Katkov will take away her flat?
She won't, because the entrepreneur ****** is either a sucker or a crook. It's not like there's any way to get a loan against the security of the only flat. Under Article 159, for taking the only flat, you are looking at a very long sentence.
1) How will Granny pay back the money she took from Mr. Katkov? 2) Where will she spend the winter, because Mr. Katkov will take away her flat?
She will not, because the entrepreneur Katkov is either a sucker or a crook. Loans can't be given against the security of the only flat. Under Article 159, for taking the only flat, you are looking at a very long sentence.
It's all right, another granny will join the ranks of the homeless.
If you play edible non-edible with a bum, you might lose :)
second belly? )
There is also a word with forty letters a in it.
Third grade second quarter...