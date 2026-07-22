Interesting and Humour - page 3475
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Is it just me who has Google and YouTube stopped working? Or does it work for anyone else?
+
https://lenta.ru/news/2016/12/13/abakan/
and the dead with scythes are standing along the road))
Terrible zwehr
Eh, I won't be able to race like that any more )) Ford Mustans 1965 & Ken Blocks in LA!
Rocket Scientists ........
Why "pancake"?
Accidents are satellites of technological progress.
It's not like "some former students hacked something up in the garage".
http://zelenyikot.livejournal.com/109493.html
Before you diagnose yourself with depression and low self-esteem, make sure you are not surrounded by idiots. (Z. Freud)
The first sign of stupidity is a complete lack of shame. (Z. Freud)