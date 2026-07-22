Interesting and Humour - page 3475

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Alexandr Saprykin:
Is it just me who has Google and YouTube stopped working? Or does it work for anyone else?

+

 

https://lenta.ru/news/2016/12/13/abakan/

and the dead with scythes are standing along the road))

ГИБДД выпустила на дороги Абакана «смерть с косой»
ГИБДД выпустила на дороги Абакана «смерть с косой»
  • 2016.12.13
  • Фото: «МВД России»
  • lenta.ru
На всех въездах в город Абакан появилась «Смерть с косой» — человек в черном балахоне рядом с дорожным знаком, устанавливающим максимально разрешимую скорость 60 километров в час. Об этом во вторник, 13 декабря, сообщила пресс-служба МВД по республике Хакасия. Как отмечается, городская Госавтоинспекция проводит акцию по названием «Скорость...
 
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В гравитационных волнах заметили нарушение общей теории относительности
В гравитационных волнах заметили нарушение общей теории относительности
  • 2016.12.13
  • nplus1.ru
Канадские и иранские физики обнаружили следы отклонения от общей теории относительности в сигналах гравитационных волн, зарегистрированных LIGO. Ученые заметили в «шумах» детектора эхо от многократного отражения волн при слиянии черных дыр, вероятность случайного совпадения составляет примерно один шанс из 270. Отклонение указывает на более...
 
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Nanocrystalline hexagonal diamond formed from glassy carbon
Nanocrystalline hexagonal diamond formed from glassy carbon
  • 2016.11.29
  • Hanneman, R. E.
  • www.nature.com
Carbon exhibits a large number of allotropes and its phase behaviour is still subject to significant uncertainty and intensive research. The hexagonal form of diamond, also known as lonsdaleite, was discovered in the Canyon Diablo meteorite where its formation was attributed to the extreme conditions experienced during the impact. However, it...
 

Terrible zwehr

 

Eh, I won't be able to race like that any more )) Ford Mustans 1965 & Ken Blocks in LA!

 
 
Server Muradasilov:

Rocket Scientists ........

Why "pancake"?

Accidents are satellites of technological progress.

It's not like "some former students hacked something up in the garage".

http://zelenyikot.livejournal.com/109493.html

 

Before you diagnose yourself with depression and low self-esteem, make sure you are not surrounded by idiots. (Z. Freud)

The first sign of stupidity is a complete lack of shame. (Z. Freud)

 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RkLn2gR7SyE
Non-Newtonian Fluid in Slow Motion - The Slow Mo Guys
Non-Newtonian Fluid in Slow Motion - The Slow Mo Guys
  • 2014.11.06
  • www.youtube.com
Gav and Dan film the highly requested Non-Newtonian fluid experiment (oobleck) in probably the least suitable environment possible. Follow Gav on Twitter - h...
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