Interesting and Humour - page 4682
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A trader, working without stop-losses...
On self-isolation. )
it's kind of a shame...
.
https://youtu.be/9lO06Zxhu88
Uniform No. 2
Beaver to all
Beaver, everybody.
Funny, but as far as I know about wigs, it's a woman's wig with a fancy haircut, worn backwards.
Uniform #2
Women from the Middle East have been wearing antiviral bandages from head to toe since long ago. They don't even take them off between quarantines.
This one decided to show off.
Thanks for the service!)
Good luck to all!
Don't lose yourself.
gimme that 8 mtf) wtf!)
cat risks his paw for celery or lettuce... soy milk, a whole doorful of sauces... vegans have driven the beast...