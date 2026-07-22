Interesting and Humour - page 4682

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Denis Sartakov:

A trader, working without stop-losses...

On self-isolation. )

 

it's kind of a shame...


 

.

https://youtu.be/9lO06Zxhu88

Как устроена IT-столица мира / вДудь
Как устроена IT-столица мира / вДудь
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Купить телевизоры Philips с Ambilight 50PUS7303/ 55PUS7303/ 65PUS7303 по промокоду БУДЬВТЕМЕ15 можно в Эльдорадо: https://tinyurl.com/tlexmrd Герои выпуска: ...
 

Uniform No. 2

ooo

 

Beaver to all

ooo

 
Grozir:

Beaver, everybody.


Funny, but as far as I know about wigs, it's a woman's wig with a fancy haircut, worn backwards.

 
Grozir:

Uniform #2


Women from the Middle East have been wearing antiviral bandages from head to toe since long ago. They don't even take them off between quarantines.

This one decided to show off.

 

Thanks for the service!)

Good luck to all!

Don't lose yourself.

gimme that 8 mtf) wtf!)

 
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

cat risks his paw for celery or lettuce... soy milk, a whole doorful of sauces... vegans have driven the beast...

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