Interesting and Humour - page 1976
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Tesla in detail
Does the future really come?
The future always comes :)
Tesla in detail
Now the information on winter use is starting to pile up. And prices are becoming democratic. We really are on the cusp of a new trend in motorisation.
Toys from our childhood:
Maybe... But why aren't they wooden and nailed to the floor?
It reminds me of a joke... I don't remember the whole thing, I remember the ending
"I have a dacha. There's a cat, a cow, a wife, a car..."
blue wooden horse