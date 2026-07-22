Interesting and Humour - page 1976

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Yoschik:

Tesla in detail


Is the future really coming?
 
peripatetikos:
Does the future really come?

The future always comes :)

 
... on clay tablets, on paper, on sidiromes ... (quote from Kultura TV's programme about the future)
 
Yoschik:

Tesla in detail


Now the information on winter use is starting to pile up. And prices are becoming democratic. We really are on the cusp of a new trend in motorisation.

 
Contender:

Toys from our childhood:

Maybe... But why aren't they wooden and nailed to the floor?
 
artmedia70:
Maybe... But why aren't they wooden and nailed to the floor?
Wooden nailed to the floor must be yours :))
 

It reminds me of a joke... I don't remember the whole thing, I remember the ending

"I have a dacha. There's a cat, a cow, a wife, a car..."

 

blue wooden horse



 
 
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