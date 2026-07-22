Interesting and Humour - page 423
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Germany Champion. 10 credits. You must name your Champion.
Italy.
OK, 10.
Eto semifinal 20120628:))
No. Germany European Champion is my bet.
You. Italy European Champion. Right?
Who will be the champion? If not Italy, I accept!
Main time. Italy wins I owe ten, Germany wins, you owe ten. Do you accept?
Is that the Grand Prix as well?
I meant Formula 1.
click on the circle.
we get people to the other side, bearing in mind that we can't leave anyone with anyone.
Basic time. Italy wins I owe ten, Germany wins, you owe ten. Do you accept?
I'll take it.
Payment:https://www.mql5.com/ru/job?
I reassigned the cop and the prisoner. That's it?
Is that it?
Everyone needs to be reassigned, all of them.
I'll give you a separate file with a description.
Ferrying a policeman and a prisoner. Is that it?
Payment:https://www.mql5.com/ru/job?