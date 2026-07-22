Interesting and Humour - page 423

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papaklass:
Germany Champion. 10 credits. You must name your Champion.

Italy.

OK, 10.

Eto semifinal 20120628:))

 
papaklass:

No. Germany European Champion is my bet.

You. Italy European Champion. Right?

Right.
 
Manov:

Who will be the champion? If not Italy, I accept!

Main time. Italy wins I owe ten, Germany wins, you owe ten. Do you accept?

 
papaklass:

Is that the Grand Prix as well?

I meant Formula 1.

click on the circle.

we get people to the other side, bearing in mind that we can't leave anyone with anyone.

 
TheXpert:

Basic time. Italy wins I owe ten, Germany wins, you owe ten. Do you accept?

I'll take it.

Payment:https://www.mql5.com/ru/job?

 
papaklass:
I reassigned the cop and the prisoner. That's it?

Is that it?

Everyone needs to be reassigned, all of them.

I'll give you a separate file with a description.

 
papaklass:
Ferrying a policeman and a prisoner. Is that it?
Files:
S.zip  454 kb
 
 
Manov:

Payment:https://www.mql5.com/ru/job?

If it's legal, OK.
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