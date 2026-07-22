Interesting and Humour - page 1654
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Lone picket for Metadriver, friend of all animals.
Uncles, please let him out. He's nice.
Lone picket for Metadriver, friend of all animals.
Uncles, please let him out. He's nice.
She is pregnant. He had just rescued her from the fire, carried her out of the burning house into the yard. Then he continued to fight the fire. When the fire was out, he squatted down to catch his breath and rest.
A photographer from a local newspaper, watching the fireman, spotted her standing at a distance. The photographer saw her walking towards the fireman, not knowing what to expect he had his camera ready.
As soon as the photographer got ready to shoot, she already walked over to the tired fireman who saved her and her future babies and kissed him.
That's when the photographer took his picture.
The aliens are in shock. They didn't expect Earthlings to do a tambourine dance with their plates.
I think I'll put the same thing on my front doorstep.
Good morning
cat haters for the avatar