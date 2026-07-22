Interesting and Humour - page 2092
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Ploughing is carried out by tractors with diesel engines (for reference, diesel engines run on diesel fuel).
In Russia, diesel fuel costs 30 roubles.
What about you?
Diesel isn't much cheaper than 92, which you don't have, or have but it's sold with additives like 95, that's why I say it's expensive to run,
I don't need you to tell me how a diesel works :)
- "Trading..."
- How often does this happen to you?
- Around the clock, though...
In Russia, diesel fuel costs 30 roubles.
What about you?
We retail in Kiev from 10 to 12 UAH.
And in Russia on average retail 32.8 rubles.
And in Moscow 33.20.
And the price of diesel does not depend on the exchange rate of the hryvnia...
In Russia, diesel fuel costs 30 roubles.
What about you?
http://okko.ua/uk/network-of-filling-stations
there is an average price gauge, yesterday the 95th price was 12.99grn, it is the same at the moment on the website
A fortnight ago the price was 1-1,5 less.
at our retail outlet in Kiev from 10 to 12 hryvnias.
That is, in the region of 50 roubles?
Is it made from lard?
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