Interesting and Humour - page 3549

New comment
 

animation of the drilling process

 
.
9 загадочных тайников, которые поразили своим содержимым
9 загадочных тайников, которые поразили своим содержимым
  • www.novate.ru
Периодически в разных уголках мира находят тайники. Чего в них только нет! Секретные документы, оружие, шифровальные машины, сокровища и произведения искусства - все эти находки в очередной раз напоминают, в каком опасном и таинственном мире мы живём. 1. Секретные документы Расследование ФБР, касающееся 67-летнего Роберта Харвина, аналитика из...
 
.
17 крутейших девайсов, способных существенно расширить возможности любимого смартфона
17 крутейших девайсов, способных существенно расширить возможности любимого смартфона
  • www.novate.ru
Сегодня создается огромное количество полезных устройств и аксессуаров. В новом обзоре было собрано почти два десятка таковых, которые помогут значительно расширить и улучшить функционал любого смартфона. Берем на заметку. 1. Чудо-куб Устройство WonderCube внешне выглядит, как небольшой брелок, но на самом деле является многофункциональным...
 

As if there was nowhere else.) although yes .............. but for which descendants ...

.

Ученые из РФ предлагают создать на Луне сокровищницу культурного наследия
Ученые из РФ предлагают создать на Луне сокровищницу культурного наследия
  • tass.ru
МОСКВА, 20 января. /ТАСС/. Ученые Национального исследовательского ядерного университета МИФИ и Института астрономии РАН предлагают спасти объекты культурного наследия от войн, терроризма, природных и техногенных катастроф, построив специальные хранилища на Луне. Об этом говорится в докладе "Луна как идеальное хранилище сокровищ культуры...
 
And it all starts with the cemetery. Millionaires will send capsules with their ashes there.
 
Vladimir Tkach:
And it all starts with the cemetery. Millionaires will send capsules with their ashes there.
Frozen themselves.
 
Server Muradasilov:

As if there was nowhere else.) although yes .............. but for which descendants ...

.

Idiots.
 
 
 
1...354235433544354535463547354835493550355135523553355435553556...4979
New comment