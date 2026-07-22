Interesting and Humour - page 1553
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Sorry about the poor quality. It's still a real attack.
Maybe it's already a ruble.
Yeah, two. In the early '90s a bank gave me a bag of money for my birthday. Coins in a bank bag, sealed. And then I was looking for a coin on the Internet, and I came across forums and numismatist sites.
Look, and for this two-colour ten-ruble 91 th year for 5 - 7 thousand rubles give. Depending on the condition. And I'm in pristine condition, with a seal. It's a good increase on my pension.
Bummer, though. Wrong mint.
Now you can shove it up your nose.)
Yeah, two. In the early '90s a bank gave me a bag of money for my birthday. Coins in a bank bag, sealed. And then I was looking for a coin on the Internet, and I came across forums and numismatist sites.
Look, and for this two-colour ten-ruble 91 th year for 5 - 7 thousand rubles give. Depending on the condition. And I'm in pristine condition, with a seal. It's a good increase on my pension.
Bummer, though. Wrong mint.
Now you can shove it up your nose.)
Maybe not in the nose. Where else would those numismatists shove it? So they can think at their leisure... about mints...
My ex-wife and I used to save USSR coins about a thousand years ago. Rumour had it that they were being bought up by those numismatists. Didn't know where to look for them, the same ...mats... I couldn't find them anywhere. Well... ...we had a wedding where we scattered them all... half of them were played by a kid, etc. And then I went to Moscow for work and... shit... ...stands on the Arbat, the very same ...mate, and asks for a lot of money like ours, for one! And we had a three-liter jar of it... Oh, man... I've been taking them ever since... those... mats... Give them your 10 rubles, eh?
It's not even humour anymore.
Residents of Sochi have been warned about the threat of flooding, the Emergencies Ministry has begun evacuating residents in some areas. This was reported by Interfax, citing representatives of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
Emergency sirens are sounding in the city and residents are being warned over speakerphones about the threat of the Sochi River breaking its banks. The city emergency services reported that "the water level has risen to dangerous levels. Fire trucks are pumping water out of the central streets.
photo
The company of Yelena Baturina, wife of former Moscow Mayor Yury Luzhkov, ZAO TD Setunskaya, has filed a lawsuit against the Finance Ministry in the Moscow Arbitration Court seeking recovery of 33.5bn roubles.
The businesswoman, who is the only woman in Forbes magazine's ranking of Russia's 200 richest people, is trying to prove the illegality of the presidential decree.
"Robin in a skirt =)
Sorry about the poor quality. It's still a mess.
Heh heh heh.)
Heh heh heh.)