Interesting and Humour - page 154
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I see the thread has been cleaned up... It seems there was something unusual :) I'm against all the points.
it's not a toilet, it's fishing, winter fishing
Nouveau
The Show Must Go On
Bears, there was a video about monkeys, can you send me the link?)