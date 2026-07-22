Interesting and Humour - page 154

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Karlson:

I see the thread has been cleaned up... It seems there was something unusual :) I'm against all the points.

Yeah. It's been a while. :) So New Moon == Full Moon. :)
 
 
 
 

it's not a toilet, it's fishing, winter fishing

 
 

Nouveau

 

The Show Must Go On

 

Bears, there was a video about monkeys, can you send me the link?)

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