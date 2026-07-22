Interesting and Humour - page 1182
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Good article, I've already googled it :)
However, they've been running since 2004... :|
Is bitcointalk.org still alive? I don't have it open.
Is bitcointalk.org still alive?
Soul Ballet - Long Deep Kisses
The best of Frank Sinatra
...
the questions are very interesting:
1. who are the creators?
2. what are the aims of the creators?
3. where is the reason to trust a currency that is not backed up by anything (beads, shells, coral, stone monoliths weighing 200t can equally pass as currency now. and, also, tulip bulbs, onion bulbs, garlic bulbs. another example is cowslips)
the questions are very interesting:
1. who are the creators?
2. what are the aims of the creators?
3. where is the reason to trust currencies that are not backed up by anything (beads, shells, corals, stone monoliths weighing 200t can equally pass for currency now. and, also - tulip bulbs, onion bulbs, garlic bulbs. another example - cow-calf bread).
Are you asking me? Read the article, the first two questions are answered there.
3. do you trust the quid? What is it backed by?
This is not the topic to get into a debate about fiat not-fiat and the like.
In ripple, as far as I understand, anyone can be an issuer, so the issue here is not trust in the currency, but trust in the issuer (perhaps only gateways can be issuers now).
And the basic domestic currency can be exchanged for any other currency. The rate is set based on supply and demand.
I am just suggesting a way of roughly speaking high-yield (possible) , but risky investment. True, it will have to be sorted out.
However, they already start in 2004... :|