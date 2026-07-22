Interesting and Humour - page 127

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Ashes:
Hot off the press! What year was it published? And the circulation...

Too late. Already sold out, but there's more

 
 
 
Karlson:

it's already OK
 
abolk:
it's okay.
No... I was trying to google celestial people :)
 

"Does December even know he's WINTER?"

"We've got a new item in the warehouse, a stuffed toy called Smeshariki, and they're talking and jabbering at the slightest vibration. Among the toys there is a penguin that speaks with a German accent and in every phrase "I am. So I'm carrying a box with 96 of these things in it and I accidentally drop it. What an orgy ensues! "

 
 
Mischek:

Great! Loved the video with the illusionist magician.))) Very deft manipulation!
[Deleted]  

Happy New Year

http://okno-v-nebo.narod.ru/2012.html

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