Interesting and Humour - page 757
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And the end is getting closer and closer.
I wonder who would win the championship. JPAlonso is in the lead.
Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard has entered the debate about the impending end of the world by recording a video message to her compatriots. In it, she reiterated fears that the apocalypse was coming, but assured Australians that she would protect them from any, even the most improbable threat.
"My dear Australian survivors," Gillard began her speech. - Whether the end comes from bloodthirsty zombies, demonic infernos or the total triumph of K-Pop, you should know one thing - I will fight for you to the very end.
The end of the world is bad enough to be true.
Don't be fooled by all the discounts and insurance. It's useless and a real waste of money.
Don't be fooled by all the discounts and insurance. It's useless and a real waste of money.
"Classes are already underway. Between 10 and 15 people are coming," said a course organizer named Alexander. - I want to explain to people that they should take it calmly and not panic". According to him, the townspeople in the run-up to December 21 should, in particular, stock up on water, candles and matches, because "there will be no electricity" (on what basis this statement is based, is not specified).
The man claims that "there is no need to be frightened - everything will pass. However, at the same time he recommends citizens in the run-up to December 21 to ask forgiveness from friends and pay debts in advance.
In one of the city's bank branches, meanwhile, it was reported that a certain citizen "with a slightly crazy look" had recently come to them and expressed a desire to pay off the loan before the world comes to an end. "Look how much debt there is left, I want to pay it all off, because soon we are all going to die," he said.
There have been recent reports from various regions of Russia that people are stocking up on matches and food in the run-up to December 21. And in Kemerovo Region, several young people stole a food truck, saying afterwards that they were preparing for the apocalypse.
Insure your brother, insure him))) If you're careful, in the same alpha, you can make good money on insurance. They even insure the money on the cards. (Insure the brother!)
What's the catch? Who will get the premium on December 22nd and how?
Don't be taken in by scammers.
Get your brother insured, get insured))) If you're careful, in the same Alfa, you can get a good deal on insurance. They even insure the funds on the cards. Insure the brother!)
Buy useful things, not insurance
Buy useful things, not insurance