Interesting and Humour - page 1409
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Is there a picture of the lake with the islands?
The second one is awesome.
This is the channel between the two lakes
If there weren't any free rooks, we'd fish from this bridge.
So summer
Ahhhh... then - just backwards skis and a piano behind you... to make it more relaxed... Downhill...
ZS. The pictures are beautiful.
Ahhhh... Then it's just backwards skis and a grand piano for more ease... Downhill...
ZS. The pictures are beautiful.
I haven't been there in 30 years.
Ehhh... "I've been listening to Alice since 1986. Thanks for the memories, respect for the taste, and a special tribute to Kinchev... :))))
:)
Have a great weekend!
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This is a smooth jazz track by J.Thompson. The song is called Real Quick Lovin
This track is from his 2003 album Romantic Night
Here is a picture of the musician (taken from here) :
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From Wikipedia:
Smooth jazz is a form of jazz that emerged in the United States in the 1960s and 1970s, heavily influenced by such styles as rhythm and blues, funk, rock and pop. Sometimes translated as "light jazz" or "smooth jazz".
The movement began in the early 1970s as fusion, started by some jazz musicians, such as Quincy Jones, to fuse the instrumental virtuosity and improvisation of traditional jazz, with a modern, electronic sensibility. The instrument that has become most widely associated with this movement is the saxophone.
A typical example of the genre from the 70s is "Tell Me a Bedtime Story" by Quincy Jones, and from the 90s "Between the Sheets" by Fourplay.
In the 90s of the 20th century there was a tendency for the genre to be secondary - a background music for rooms, which led to a lot of monotonous, formulaic tracks. The modern trend of smooth jazz is more mature, sensual music designed for the broadcast format.
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Happy weekend
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Here's a sexy tune by smooth jazz artist J.Thompson
May I ask you to write in Russian on the Russian part of the forum, in Russian.
Not in English , not in Chinese , not in Mumbayumba. But in Russian.
It would help get rid of the idea that you do not respect readers and just lazy.