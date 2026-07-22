Interesting and Humour - page 4617
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Gentlemen, I understand that all in the theme and so know all ... :-) there Comrade Golubev in the context of the subject branch https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4615#comment_14693891
No, the photo is a well-fed Norwegian reindeer.)
Although, the moose is also a member of the reindeer family.)
No, it's a moderately well-fed Norwegian reindeer.)
Although, a moose is also in the reindeer family.)
Wait! Is moose a moose or a salmon?
Stop! Is a moose a moose or a salmon?
It's up to you or me) traders are moose and MT developers are salmon)
can't get rid of the moose? apply the cat!
Gentlemen, I understand that everyone in the subject already knows everything ... :-) there comrade Golubev in the context of the branch's topic https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4615#comment_14693891
Personally, I understood this photo differently for some reason.
The moose woke up in the morning alone and oops, third horn grew....
;)
I personally understood this photo differently for some reason.
Moose woke up in the morning alone and oops, third horn grew....
;)
well that's just a simple planting or throw-in whichever way you like.
I've already started Friday :)
I've already started Friday :)
Not a bad drink, though ;)
Not a bad drink, though ;)
It's the main drink - we're traders, not cobblers!
It's basic drinking - we're traders, not cobblers!
Better to live like a cobbler)))