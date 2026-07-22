Interesting and Humour - page 4617

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Roman Shiredchenko:
Gentlemen, I understand that all in the theme and so know all ... :-) there Comrade Golubev in the context of the subject branch https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4615#comment_14693891
Shared a hilarious picture of a fat moose starting the morning... :-)

So IMHO all the following pictures of animals are off-top. :-)

No, the photo is a well-fed Norwegian reindeer.)

Although, the moose is also a member of the reindeer family.)

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

No, it's a moderately well-fed Norwegian reindeer.)

Although, a moose is also in the reindeer family.)

Wait! Is moose a moose or a salmon?

 
Slava:

Stop! Is a moose a moose or a salmon?

It's up to you or me) traders are moose and MT developers are salmon)

 

can't get rid of the moose? apply the cat!


 
Roman Shiredchenko:
Gentlemen, I understand that everyone in the subject already knows everything ... :-) there comrade Golubev in the context of the branch's topic https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/3457/page4615#comment_14693891
Shared a hilarious picture of a fat moose starting the morning... :-)

So IMHO all the following pictures of animals are off-top. :-)

Personally, I understood this photo differently for some reason.

The moose woke up in the morning alone and oops, third horn grew....

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I personally understood this photo differently for some reason.

Moose woke up in the morning alone and oops, third horn grew....

;)

well that's just a simple planting or throw-in whichever way you like.

 

I've already started Friday :)


 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

I've already started Friday :)


Not a bad drink, though ;)

 
Vitaly Murlenko:

Not a bad drink, though ;)

It's the main drink - we're traders, not cobblers!

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

It's basic drinking - we're traders, not cobblers!

Better to live like a cobbler)))

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