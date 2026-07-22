Interesting and Humour - page 2804
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There was a whole article on Swinks on one, not a children's website. The site was shut down and only the pictures were left. In general, what is marked there as a secret entrance is some kind of pipeline through which stone plates from the temple rose to the altar. That's how they got into the temple in the first place. When the Egyptian authorities found out, they removed the slab that had risen to the surface and covered the entrance with sand.
I very much appreciate and respect your knowledge of the subject.
But this is the "Interesting and Humorous" thread - you posted an interesting maybe even fact and I saw the picture of a man propping up the "secret entrance" from the inside and thought it was funny.
The truth is out there ©
Relax.
That's why our women have a grander gait than models!
:)
Best friends.
There's an electric boiler at home, no back-up heating, so I'm thinking: if the boiler fails, what will I do? )
I don't have a stove in the house.
it eats 50-60 kilowatts a day, but that's not a problem, what if it fails)
I heard from my friends in Sofia and they have no heating in their flats from the beginning. There is a fireplace in every flat, it's a nightmare. They say it sucks to live in the European Union.