Interesting and Humour - page 2209

New comment
 
reindeer
Олени Европы все еще помнят о "железном занавесе" - BBC Russian - Наука и техника
Олени Европы все еще помнят о "железном занавесе" - BBC Russian - Наука и техника
  • www.bbc.com
Как показало новое исследование, спустя четверть века после падения коммунизма в Восточной Европе олени, живущие в приграничной зоне между Чехией и Германией, по-прежнему не решаются пересекать границу.
 
Mischek:
Yeah, it's definitely my fault.
Roll it back.
 
 
Eh
Моя жизнь в капсуле. Япония, Токио.
Моя жизнь в капсуле. Япония, Токио.
  • 2014.04.21
  • positivefly
  • positivefly.livejournal.com
В Японию, как и в другие страны, я прилетел совершенно спонтанно, вообще никак не планируя поездку. За час до вылета начал искать отель на букинг-сайтах и наткнулся на необыкновенный уровень занятости токийских гостиниц — 98%. Начало апреля — самый оживленный сезон, цветет сакура. Оставалось два варианта размещения: супердешевый и супердорогой...
 

Mission statement

http://vimeo.com/91604860



The Expert (Русский дубляж)
The Expert (Русский дубляж)
  • 2014.04.10
  • vimeo.com
Дубляж британской короткометражки "The Expert" http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKorP55Aqvg снятой по рассказу Алексея Березина http://alex-aka-jj.livejournal.com/66984.html Роли…
 

God's punishment?!

Rating of the most ridiculous and funny deaths

Упавшее распятие убило итальянца перед канонизацией Иоанна Павла II
Упавшее распятие убило итальянца перед канонизацией Иоанна Павла II
  • 2014.04.25
  • «Газета.Ru»
  • www.gazeta.ru
В ходе церемонии перед канонизацией покойного папы римского Иоанна Павла II на одного из зрителей обрушилось распятие, раздавив его насмерть. Об этом сообщает Agence France-Presse. 30-метровый деревянный крест опрокинулся во время мероприятия возле альпийского городка Ceво, убив 21-летнего Марко Гусмини на...
 
barabashkakvn:
Microsoft may or may not like it, but it can't afford such insidiousness. Even the update, which detects whether the system is pirated or not, had to be installed manually.

About the brakes - the problem could be with an update: either the system or the flash player.
I've had some terrible lags lately. I looked it up - WebMoney Keeper is running all cores at 100%.
 

Gigi D'Agostino - "Call me God. Just God."

 
 

The failure of the Venus Project, communism and other utopias:

1...220222032204220522062207220822092210221122122213221422152216...4979
New comment