Interesting and Humour - page 2209
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Yeah, it's definitely my fault.
Mission statement
http://vimeo.com/91604860
God's punishment?!
Rating of the most ridiculous and funny deaths
Microsoft may or may not like it, but it can't afford such insidiousness. Even the update, which detects whether the system is pirated or not, had to be installed manually.
Gigi D'Agostino - "Call me God. Just God."
The failure of the Venus Project, communism and other utopias: