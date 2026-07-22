Interesting and Humour - page 4857
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
make people !
a lot of noise...
Worthwhile maths. And the tasks are interesting
Weekend, you can get a few rinks in :)
Worthwhile maths. And the problems are interesting
the effort is in any case proportional to the distance... what's the point?)
Weekend, you can get a few rinks in :)
Sunshine to dacha land... no way...
Sunshine to land... no way...
worked out this afternoon, cut all the grapes, and there are 23 bushes, 5 goji bushes bare almost to nothing :)3 lawns left to clean, 2 ready to go
the effort is in any case proportional to the distance... the point of what?)
An attempt at a lucid explanation of the essence of the sampled median)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O39QAk0AubY&t=233s
extra brain in your pocket)