Interesting and Humour - page 4857

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make people !


 

a lot of noise...


 

Worthwhile maths. And the tasks are interesting


 

Weekend, you can get a few rinks in :)


 
denis.eremin:

Worthwhile maths. And the problems are interesting


the effort is in any case proportional to the distance... what's the point?)

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Weekend, you can get a few rinks in :)


Sunshine to dacha land... no way...

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

Sunshine to land... no way...

worked out this afternoon, cut all the grapes, and there are 23 bushes, 5 goji bushes bare almost to nothing :)

3 lawns left to clean, 2 ready to go
 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

the effort is in any case proportional to the distance... the point of what?)

An attempt at a lucid explanation of the essence of the sampled median)

 
Is it seasonal aggravation again or has the mart overhyped the product window once again. In the last 3 weeks the same product has already been bought 1 time and rented 2 times. No purchases for a year and a half before that. :)
 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O39QAk0AubY&amp;t=233s

extra brain in your pocket)

Смартфон от Илона Маска - разбор презентации Tesla Phone!
Смартфон от Илона Маска - разбор презентации Tesla Phone!
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