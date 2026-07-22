Interesting and Humour - page 4884
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Our domestic construction sites are first characterised by crazy space... Construction/installation is done on a patch or two, but there will be three football fields, with car parks, gas stations, sheds, warehouses, temporary buildings... and a 'construction headquarters' is a must...
the number one task for the drone is to fly from edge to edge :-)
just know about it - video surveillance is demanded and ordered there.
I used to work on a construction site for a subcontractor. So one of the conditions of the contract was a daily photo-report (general) with sending via e-mail. So I got tired every night before sending workers to draw helmets. At the end of the job it turned out that we were the only organisation that had never been fined for a safety violation on the basis of the photo report, and the fines were issued once a month.
Cryptocurrency exchange founders disappeared with $3.6bn worth of bitcoins
:-) , that's normal.
Cryptocurrency exchange founders disappeared with $3.6bn worth of bitcoins
.
It's hard to disappear with that much money.
The perfect customer :
https://www.microsoft.com/ru-ru/windows/windows-11-specifications
I need to buy a laptop so that it will last 10 years. I read the requirements for Windows 11.
I get the feeling that the makers of computers, laptops, and everything including smartphones etc. are conspiring with the makers of the software to get users to buy the new hardware. Then different software will be monetized. Right from the beginning -
Processor
Atleast two cores of at least 1 Gigahertz (GHz) on a compatible 64-bit processor or System-on-Chip (SoC)
RAM
4 gigabytes ( GB)
......................
Parsing through the requirements, I've come to the conclusion that it's better to wait for the tech with Windows 11 pre-installed.
Some kind of a trap. On the one hand, if you buy it now, you won't meet the upgrade requirements, and if you buy it later, prices will presumably go up as everyone starts buying and you'll have to pay dearly.
Dad cried and asked me not to describe him.
Hooray, I won the tender! ! I won it from three other suppliers! I negotiated a 16-page contract with the customer's lawyer, three of which I signed and mailed at different times. I was paid after collecting 6 signatures, according to the contract 30% of the amount. All this took about a month and a half. I brought and shipped the order in three days and was paid the remaining 70%, again collecting 6 signatures. I AM HAPPY! ! PS - the order was for a soldering iron worth 410r. This allowed the customer to cut the price from 413rub! Long live the tender system! ! Only it will help us raise the economy, especially R&D! ! PPS - all this month and a half the customer's man could not work - the previous soldering iron had burnt out.
Is this, like, an anecdote?
A single low-value item is procured without a tender.
Is this, like, an anecdote?
A single low-price item is procured without a tender.
My sense of humour is dulled today, I didn't sleep well...