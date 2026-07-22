Interesting and Humour - page 4834

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Maxim Kuznetsov:

An endless source of gags - freelance orders

the pranks are intensified in the process of communication when clarifying what is written

 

Forgotten Thailand -


 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

Бесконечный источник приколов - заказы на фриланс

Maxim Kuznetsov:

An endless source of funnels - freelance orders

It makes more sense to ask for a monthly gratuitous transfer to the customer's account.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
A fibre optic internet and TV distributor. No?

Yes, that's what I was told on another forum)

 

Well, it's probably this way.)

There's an unclosed window after the tester in 4. It's been over a couple of weeks. I start the terminal, and I see in this window tick chart)))) I got it on 1320 terminal, typical 7.0. I have a good view on it.)

weird tic

 

Happy Holidays.

23 February

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

Happy Holidays.


Congratulations are accepted. You may raise the flutes).

 
So let the Red one
Clutches powerfully
 

Tesla has earned $930m on bitcoin since 8 February,

Thecompany's total profits last year were only $721 million.

 
Denis Sartakov:

Tesla has earned $930m on bitcoin since 8 February,

while thecompany's total profits last year were only $721 million.

The right way to go, comrades.

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