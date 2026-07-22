Interesting and Humour - page 3903
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Don't worry, the FSB sees and hears everything and has no problem figuring out who is a friend and who is an enemy.
How big is fear? You are greatly exaggerating the capacity of this organisation.
How big is fear? You are greatly exaggerating the capabilities of this organisation.
The largest organism on Earth has gained its size because of parasitism
Scientists led by Gyorgy Sipos at the University of West Hungary have studied the genome of the dark boletus(Armillaria ostoyae) and found that it is able to break down the lignin in the wood of higher plants particularly efficiently, which allows it to parasitize them so successfully. Its unique ecological strategy enables these fungi, most of which lie in a gigantic underground network, to gain masses much larger than those of blue whales.
The vast majority of the mass of the dark opium and other species of the genus lie underground and are invisible to humans. Only small groups of what look like common mushrooms and serve as breeding grounds for the dark opium nets can be seen above the surface. At present, the largest organisms in the world pose a serious threat to forests, mainly coniferous forests, causing seemingly random death of trees. There are no effective methods of combating them.
SAR.
Parasitic organisms are taking over the Earth.
Here is the conclusion
The NTV channel itself is not up to it (there is nothing to "praise" or "beat" them for) as they are now "nothing". Unless the correspondent was just randomly beaten up (caught in the act).
I think that's staged. After all, even RBK TV is silent, and if it were not a staged drama, they would have been talking about special cruelty of "even the former" and "even in their own country" from morning till evening in the presence of "experts" from the USA, etc. and would have even provided some kind of ideology.
Meanwhile, all is quiet: half of Moscow is not cordoned off, women with prams are not evacuated from the fountains, paratroopers are not lowered onto the fountains on parachutes ... not even a fireworks display...
It's a setup, that's for sure.
When all the Parasitic Organisms unite and create a monster - let's start looking for ways to fight them. And defeat them.
heard an announcement on R-24 just now - got caught up in a live story.
Yes, they say he's just a hooligan (not affiliated with armed forces and wasn't)...
They showed a full video of him, with his "brutal face" and threats, hitting a reporter on live TV and began to quickly retreat when one of the former paratroopers offered to catch the hooligan. But the former paratroopers did not have time to catch him - he was caught by the police at the exit.
That is, there was no salute and demonstrative detention...
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How do TV correspondents shoot reports these days?
Anybody walks up, gets a slap in the face and moves on... ...and the country will be waiting for a sequel to the holiday, but there will be no sequel... Just a hooligan... Not even too drunk...
Don't worry, the FSB sees and hears everything and has no problem figuring out who is a friend and who is an enemy.
Yes, they say he's just a hooligan (not affiliated with the armed forces and wasn't)...
A full video was shown of him hitting a reporter live on air with a "beastly face" and threatening him and starting to quickly retreat when one of the former paratroopers suggested that the reporter should catch the hooligan. But the former paratroopers did not have time to catch him - he was caught by the police at the exit.
That is, there was no salute and demonstrative detention...
-----------------
How do TV correspondents shoot reports these days?
Anybody walks up, gets a slap in the face and walks away... ...and the country will be waiting for a sequel to the holiday, but there will be no sequel... Just a hooligan... Not even really drunk...
Yes, they say he's just a hooligan (not affiliated with the armed forces and wasn't)...
They showed a full video of him hitting a reporter live on air with a "beastly face" and threatening him and started to quickly retreat when one of the former paratroopers suggested that the reporter should catch the hooligan. But the former paratroopers did not have time to catch him - he was caught by the police at the exit.
That is, there was no salute and demonstrative detention...
-----------------
How do TV correspondents shoot reports these days?
Anybody walks up, gets a slap in the face and walks away... ...and the country will be waiting for a sequel to the holiday, but there will be no sequel... Just a hooligan... Not even too drunk...
After all, aggressive behaviour breeds equally aggressive ...
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For example, I once watched a film made in the 1940s or 50s, about anarchists during the October Revolution or the Civil War.
There was a ship, and the anarchists were serving on it. A grandmother came to them (the film is in black and white and very old) and said that her purse was stolen.
The captain lined up the sailors and asked the granny to show who stole it. The grandmother showed. The sailor was immediately shot.
And then the granny stepped aside, rummaged through her purse, and happily reported that she had found the wallet. The grandmother was immediately shot.
Or, for example, I'm late for my flight (this isn't from the film, I just thought of this example). But strangers or unfamiliar people stop me and say:'hey fool, why have you shaved off your moustache - won't you jump over this puddle? If you agreed, jumped over the puddle, fell in the puddle and embarrassed yourself, everyone laughs. And you miss your plane.
So the key expression here is not "fell in a puddle and got embarrassed" but "missed the plane" (i.e. that's what it was all about).
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My point is ... Aggression in the home and on forums is trolling. And trolling is done to change the "rules of the game", that is - to lead away from the main topic at the time and make you play by your own rules, even sacrificing your reputation (that is - even knowing that you will be banned).
So when someone says something and another shows with a few posts how offended they are and swears for hours at a word - that's trolling.