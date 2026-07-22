Interesting and Humour - page 1043
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Andryukha, 2-0 in your favour (( The world has gone crazy
Cyprus is introducing a self-appointed currency
A country experiencing an acute economic crisis is launching bitcoin ATMs.
// I wonder what trick bitcoins will use to live a cash life.
It's getting funnier and funnier.
Cypriot authorities decide to withdraw all money from big depositors
That is, phe can be taken out of brackets (as a common multiplier)
fe*(vrul, vrart, vrul, vraj, vryun, vryul...)
You have to be more careful, uncle Kolya.)
The VR (Verkhovna Rada) can't stand it, it will stand it on its own :)
It is only on paper that everything can be multiplied and divided. How about this task?
Cheburator: Gena has a parcel for us!!! Ten of these oranges, eight of each!!!
Crocodile: How?
Cheburator: I don't give a fuck, I ate my 8.)
Andryukha, 2-0 in your favour (( The world has gone crazy.
Yep ) Bitcoin rules.
Cyprus introduces self-appointed currency
A country experiencing an acute economic crisis is launching bitcoin ATMs.
// I wonder what trick bitcoins will use to live a cash life.
It's a bloat on the net that's this news -- http://reason.com/blog/2013/03/26/bitcoin-atm-could-be-opened-in-cyprus
But that's a plus for me. The bots are working 24/7 and I'm about to make another one.
Full variant:
fe*(vrul, vrart, vrul, vrul, vrul, vrul, vrul, vrul, vrul, vrul, vrul, vrul, vrul, vrul).
That's a great exercise for announcers. ))
It's getting funnier and funnier.
The Cypriot authorities have decided to withdraw all money from big depositors
Well, rightly so, if it were them.
The old economy is screwed anyway. Now, under the guise of anti-crisis measures , they should take away as much as they can. Merkel will not mind.
Mischek:
It's getting funnier and funnier.
The Cypriot authorities have decided to withdraw all money from big depositors
And rightly so, in their place.
The old economy is screwed anyway. Now, under the guise of anti-crisis measures , we need to swipe as much as possible. Merkel won't mind.
It is kind of the rules of the new economy that not only the latter loses, but also the former.
sort of a convergence to the mean, first and last to the stomping ground. Hurry up slowly.
Yeah, it is.
It's a bloated news story -- http://reason.com/blog/2013/03/26/bitcoin-atm-could-be-opened-in-cyprus
But that's a win-win for me. The bots are working 24/7 and I'm about to make another one.
Personally, I'm very happy for you, but it's a madhouse in general.
Personally, I'm very happy for you, but overall it's a madhouse.
Tell me you didn't know it would be like this! It's all been described and even filmed in all kinds of movies like world government and other stuff.
I didn't believe it, but I didn't know it, I don't believe it.