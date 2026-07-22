Interesting and Humour - page 4789
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The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) will start trading water futures
Water futures will be available for purchase as early as this week.
One three-month contract will include approximately 12 million litres of water, and the underlying asset will be the NASDAQ California Water Index
Arthur Siebelist's wife is looking at this performance with disapproval)
A blackboard is a blackboard. We don't need women like that.
GIF?
GIF?
We know, we know. Illusion.
Yeah, big deal, the dudes thought...
Are we discussing politics?
We're keeping an eye on...
Somewhere between the codes in the technical branches you could try to scold the authorities, but in this section it's better not to even hint at it.
Artyom will do that, and a daily nail ezih is assured