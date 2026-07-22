Interesting and Humour - page 4789

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The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) will start trading water futures


Water futures will be available for purchase as early as this week.

One three-month contract will include approximately 12 million litres of water, and the underlying asset will be the NASDAQ California Water Index


Чикагская товарная биржа CME начнет торговать фьючерсами на воду
Чикагская товарная биржа CME начнет торговать фьючерсами на воду
  • 2020.12.09
  • РБК
  • quote.rbc.ru
Фьючерс на воду можно будет купить уже на этой неделе. В один трехмесячный контракт войдет примерно 12 млн литров воды, а базовым активом станет индекс водных ресурсов Калифорнии от NASDAQ Чикагская товарная биржа   запустит торги фьючерсными контрактами на воду. Ими можно будет торговать наравне с фьючерсами на нефть, золото и продукты питания...
 
 
Aleksei Mikhanoshin:

Arthur Siebelist's wife is looking at this performance with disapproval)

Arthur_Siebelist_Frau

 
Aleksei Mikhanoshin:

A blackboard is a blackboard. We don't need women like that.

 

GIF?

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

GIF?

We know, we know. Illusion.

 
Aleksei Mikhanoshin:

Yeah, big deal, the dudes thought...

 

Are we discussing politics?

We're keeping an eye on...

[Deleted]  

Somewhere between the codes in the technical branches you could try to scold the authorities, but in this section it's better not to even hint at it.

Artyom will do that, and a daily nail ezih is assured


 


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