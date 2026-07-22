Interesting and Humour - page 622
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Then I'll advertise my relatives too.
Related
especially for activists
first defeats and "victories"
.................
I have one question while getting acquainted with this new direction:
I downloaded my MT4, opened a demo account and without going too deep started to follow the movement in EURUSD.
I made two orders at 8 (I don't know what 8 means) and bought once at 1.258, I bought a couple more orders (at 1 and 2) at 1.259
And then when the "sell" started to go up, I sold two 8's at 1.261.
This resulted in a loss. Why? Logically, it should not be like that - I bought cheaper and sold higher.
Then a continuation follows...
I accidentally found the option "close overlapped orders" or something like that and I ended up with 50,450 out of the initial balance of 50,000 now .
Does it mean that I managed to "earn" 450 by means of chaotic orders?
It turns out it's not just Russians who are nostalgic for old devices
" Russian Post's secret revealed "