Interesting and Humour - page 622

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Zeleniy:

Then I'll advertise my relatives too.



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It's time to start comparinggoblins to humans. I get it, Armageddon is affecting everyone.
 
 

especially for activists


 
 
vspexp:
Thanks, long wanted to see it, heard it, forgot it =)
 

first defeats and "victories"

.................

I have one question while getting acquainted with this new direction:

I downloaded my MT4, opened a demo account and without going too deep started to follow the movement in EURUSD.

I made two orders at 8 (I don't know what 8 means) and bought once at 1.258, I bought a couple more orders (at 1 and 2) at 1.259

And then when the "sell" started to go up, I sold two 8's at 1.261.
This resulted in a loss. Why? Logically, it should not be like that - I bought cheaper and sold higher.

Then a continuation follows...

I accidentally found the option "close overlapped orders" or something like that and I ended up with 50,450 out of the initial balance of 50,000 now .

Does it mean that I managed to "earn" 450 by means of chaotic orders?

 

It turns out it's not just Russians who are nostalgic for old devices

 

" Russian Post's secret revealed "

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