Interesting and Humour - page 3694
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You see, Andrei, the thing is that you are not familiar with all the facts of history (purely because you personally do not want to know them - get your hands on the internet and get going). After getting acquainted with those facts you immediately understand that there cannot and never will be any other reaction in some places. If you want, I can give you a link to these interesting facts.
You should kill everything. First they crucified Christ, now they're getting to the stars. They ain't nailed down. They're holes in the sky. The sky is old... worn out.
And what can the modern science say about the artificial formation - the Earth which has been reconstructed many times?
Nothing.
By the way, the Earth was indeed originally created flat, with an ice dome. Such a huge flying greenhouse.
Gravity was much lower than it is now, and atmospheric pressure under the dome was much higher.
Hence the super-tall trees, huge dinosaurs and all sorts of other delights. With today's gravity, they would simply break under their own weight.
Absurd!
As it is known, the flat Earth lies on the backs of huge elephants that stand on the shell of a huge turtle floating in the ocean of the world.
Obviously, the weight of the ice dome would make the turtle drown!
You should have killed everything. ...now you're getting to the stars. They're not nailed down. They're holes in the sky. The sky's old... worn out.
The earth was flat, but then the three whales were taken away somewhere, though before that they burned the heretics and scientists, much later they admitted that they had overreacted - but no compensation was paid to the relatives.
Normally when wrongdoing is admitted - some act of reparation should follow, as the organisation still exists - an interesting thought arises, what if the relatives sue?
Absurd!
As we know, the flat Earth lies on the backs of enormous elephants that stand on the shell of a huge turtle floating in the world's oceans.
Obviously, the weight of the ice dome would make the turtle sink!
- Funny things you say, sir. I should listen to you some other time.
- Funny things you say, sir. I'd listen to you some other time.
An interesting theory has been put forward by scientists regarding the Mona Lisa's enigmatic smile.
Perhaps, scientists have suggested, the Mona Lisa was just a fool.....
Scientists have come up with an interesting theory about Mona Lisa's mysterious smile.
Perhaps, scientists have suggested, the Mona Lisa was just a fool.....
Therapontov Monastery. May evening.
Photographer Eduard Gordeev
Good morning
How old are you?
to a monastery