Interesting and Humour - page 1001
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Friday, half an hour before the end of the working day. Fixing the bugs
http://www.echo.msk.ru/blog/sergei_mitrohin/1031014-echo/
That's it. That's it. You'll laugh, but the country's out of scotch. All of it. Completely. Totally. Russia Post was the first to stop.
http://www.echo.msk.ru/blog/sergei_mitrohin/1031014-echo/
http://www.echo.msk.ru/blog/sergei_mitrohin/1031014-echo/
In the fourth year of military school we were brought for the first time to the Topol control system simulator.
Having seen that the thickness of the case is eight millimeters, I said in the heart: "Well, to destroy this equipment we should really make a nuclear explosion...".
To which I received quite a reasonable answer: "... and inside it."
The "micro" processor was on ferrite rings, so as not to lose information in case of power failure. It weighed about 80 kg. Probably, it was a joke about it, saying that our microprocessors have four legs and two handles for carrying.
There would be no references and much less pictures, as you understand. :)
Are they no longer trained to navigate using a map? Or is the speed of movement of foot and motorised groups now so great and rapid that a navigator with a 12-hour battery charge is needed - and later everything - return to base - the batteries have run out, and without a navigator - we have no eyes, nor can we navigate on the ground and on the map.
Are they no longer trained to navigate using a map? Or is the speed of movement of foot and motorized groups so fast that a navigator with a 12-hour battery charge is needed - and later everything - return to the base - the batteries run out, and without a navigator - we have no eyes, nor can we navigate on the ground and on the map.
It's just more convenient and faster with a navigator. The army is hi-tech now. Many, for instance, have never even heard of a slide rule. Still, a calculator is more convenient. And that's not what the post is about... Why are we reproducing this wretchedness!? Ridiculous... They invented some kind of Glonass, when GPS has been operational for a long time now. The state is throwing a huge amount of money at outdated ideas. In a word, we make bricks of gold (well, flats in Miami to be exact).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=JU234BNv33I
It's just more convenient and faster with a navigator. The army is high-tech these days. Many, for example, have never even heard of a slide rule. Still, a calculator is more convenient. And that's not what the post is about... Why are we reproducing this wretchedness!? Ridiculous... They invented some kind of Glonass, when GPS has been operational for a long time now. The state is throwing a huge amount of money at outdated ideas. In a word, we make bricks of gold (well, flats in Miami to be exact).
https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=JU234BNv33I