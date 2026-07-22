Interesting and Humour - page 4252
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Baikal-T1 processor: innards
It takes five minutes to talk and nothing concrete. Standard compiler and OS - what the hell is that? What is the purpose of the processor? It is not suitable for smartphones - it's weak and has no graphics, for controllers - it has no built-in flash memory and RAM. What do you need it for?
It takes five minutes to talk and nothing concrete. Standard compiler and OS - what the hell is that? What is the purpose of the processor? It is not suitable for smartphones - it's weak and has no graphics. And where would it go?
Here I found a lot of information, if you want it.
Technical specs
Benefits of
It takes five minutes to talk and nothing concrete. Standard compiler and OS - what the hell is that? What is the purpose of the processor? It is not suitable for smartphones - it's weak and has no graphics, for controllers - it has no built-in flash memory and RAM. And where would it go?
But for me it is important not so much the technical characteristics, as the men who are able to do such a thing - I thought about five years ago that everything was dead and gone forever, but no, something is still alive.
But for me it's not so much the technical specifications as the men who are capable of such a thing - I thought five years ago that everything was dead and gone forever, but no, something is still thriving.
I was actually asking about the purpose of the proces, not the specs. I told you about how in 2006-2008 guys at our company made a design of a chip for a single chip TV from scratch. There was an analog part, 4 DSPs with VLIW architecture + 1 controller on some 86 processor. It's all assembled from standard blocks, from libraries, like a construction set. They were sent a powerful server for emulation at that time.
And produced somewhere in Taiwan, all the real wiring, masks, etc. are already being done there. I'm sure it's the same with this processor, in Russia everything ends up at the Verilog level (or whatever they' re designing with).
Still it is not clear with target consumer and purpose. Laptops for military? And with the price )))
Actually, I was asking about the purpose of the processor, not the characteristics. I told you, in 2006-2008 our guys did a design of a chip for a single-chip TV from scratch, and there was an analog part, 4 DSP with VLIW architecture (like Elbrus) + 1 controller on some 86 processor. It's all assembled from standard blocks, from libraries, like a construction set. They were sent a powerful server for emulation at that time.
And produced somewhere in Taiwan, all the real wiring, masks, etc. are already being done there. I'm sure it's the same with this CPU, in Russia everything ends up at Verilog level (or whatever they're designing with now).
I've remembered, that the debug board of this TV set is still lying at home, so here's a snapshot.
And the chip itself up close
Yes, yes, something is simmering, and from a spark, as everyone knows, a flame will ignite:
Some time ago (about a year must have passed) I got into some kind of promotion where they were offering any kind of money for their own or their proposed investment ideas. There were about a dozen like the one in the picture, and over a hundred less than 50. If such people as on the photo still had some idea of 'investment' projects, then among those under 50 - not a single one: the mindset is of beer-stall level, they do not understand what is a few hundred designers followed by production for several thousands or tens of thousands of people.
And the missiles we have allegedly got are just such investment projects.
Some time ago (about a year must have passed) I got into some kind of promotion where they were offering any kind of money for their own or proposed investment ideas. There were about a dozen of them in the room, and more than a hundred less than 50. If such people as on the photo still had some idea of "investment" projects, then among those under 50 - not a single one: the mindset is of a beer-stall level, they do not understand what is a few hundred designers followed by production for several thousands or tens of thousands of people.
And the rockets that supposedly we have are just such investment projects.
No, look at the forum and see what young bright heads there are !
The signs of the zodiac twinkle
Over the vast fields.
The animal Dog sleeps,
The bird Sparrow dozing.
Fat-assed mermaids
Fly straight into the sky,
Hands as strong as sticks,
Breasts as round as turnips.
The witch, sitting on a triangle,
Turns into smoke.
With the leshachiks dead
Slenderly dancing kecuok.
Followed by a pale chorus
The witches catch the Fly,
And stands over the slope
The motionless face of the moon.
The signs of the Zodiac are twinkling.
Above the buildings of the village,
The animal Dog is asleep,
The fish Flounder slumbers,
A knock-knock-knock,
Sleeping animal Spider,
The cow is asleep, The fly is asleep,
There's a moon hanging above the ground.
Above the ground there's a big bowl
of tumbled water.
The witch of the woods pulls a brevet
From his shaggy beard.
From behind a cloud a siren
Sticks her leg out,
The ogre from the gentleman
♪ The ogre chewed off an obscene thing ♪
Everything's mixed up in the dance,
♪ And the ends are flying in their sleep ♪
The Hamadrils and the Britons,
Witches, fleas, dead men.
The candidate of former centuries,
The commander of the new years,
My mind! These freaks are
Only fiction and nonsense.
Only fiction, a dream,
The sleepy thought that flutters,
The inconsolable misery
That which is not in the world.
High is the earth's dwelling place.
It is late, it is late. It's time to sleep!
Mind, my poor warrior,
You should sleep till morning.
What doubts? What worries?
The day is gone, and you and I
Half beasts, half gods.
We fall asleep on the threshold
Of a new life young.
Knock, knock, knock, knock
Sleeping animal Spider
The cow sleeps, the fly sleeps,
The moon hangs above the earth.
Above the ground is a big bowl
Of tumbled water.
The potato plant is asleep.
Go to sleep, too!
Nikolai Zabolotsky, 1929