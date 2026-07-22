Interesting and Humour - page 1273

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And it's like this every day

 

 
Urain:

ɐɐɐɐɐɐɐɐɐнɔǝdǝɯни he 'iʞihiɔu ņоʞɔɯǝɓ ʁvɓ ʁɐнdǝʚоwиǝн qɯʎj ˙иvɐʚıqεɐʞɔǝdǝu иʞvиmɐdɯɔ woɯou ԛҺon oıɔʚ '(ǝdǝɹɐv-dǝnoi ʚ) ǝɯmʎvɐ ʚ vǝdɯоwɔ ʞɐdεиdu-qvƍɐdоʞ

˙˙˙ oınwоu ǝn ɐwqviȸ оɹоʞɐɯ ǝmƍooʚ ʁ ɐ

 
newdigital:

˙˙˙ oınwoou ǝn ɐwqviȸ оɹоʞɐɯ ǝmƍooʚ ʁ ɐ

anime ghost ship (pictures)
 
 

St. Petersburg Hermitage Museum. Painting "Crocodile and Cheburashka" by an unknown artist

 
 
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