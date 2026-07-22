Interesting and Humour - page 2619

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Serhiy Dotsenko:
the very first experience w 3.11 and DOS 6.22 )) it was good to look back

Well, the way I see it - nothing to lose from working only with Microsoft, not with Apple.

"Microsoft forever since 1988", then still a dos 2-something... I even saw Xenix from afar, but never got to work...

 

A social experiment

 
 
Anatoli Kazharski:

I may not be believed but I had an apple II clone

and then I had a Chinese clone PC with MSDOS

My first computer was a ZX spectrum (of course it's not a fully fledged computer but out of respect I'll mention it)

 
transcendreamer:

I may not be believed but I had an apple II clone

and then I had a Chinese clone PC with MSDOS

my first computer was a ZX spectrum (of course it's not a fully fledged computer but out of respect I'll mention it)

Ha, Spectrum. I remember the PC Search, with extra memory modules and a cassette recorder as a programme storage device.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Ha, Spectrum. I remember still PC Search, with extra memory modules and a cassette recorder as a programme storage device.
BK-0010 the best computer of all time ))
 
Karputov Vladimir:
Ha, Spectrum. I also remember the PC Search, with extra memory modules and a cassette recorder as a programme storage device.
ha. my first "computer" (as they called a "machine" back then) was a microchip I built myself in the army in '88. and i can't count how many first searches i've made using spectrum as a programmer ))))
 
 

Scientists have also noted that men experience sexual desire evenly throughout the week. In women, intimate activity is influenced by mood.

One hundred percent the scientists made a mistake - according to my observations, in women the lack of intimate activity is clearly expressed by the man's pressures :)

Ученые: Сексуальная активность мужчин и женщин расходится по времени
Ученые: Сексуальная активность мужчин и женщин расходится по времени
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Британские ученые экспериментальным путем подтвердили утверждение о том, что сексуальное желание у мужчин и женщин зачастую не совпадает по времени.
 
Server Muradasilov:

Scientists have also noted that men experience sexual desire evenly throughout the week. In women, intimate activity is influenced by mood.

One hundred percent scientists made a mistake - according to my observations, the lack of intimate activity in women is clearly expressed in the pressures of men :)

Tzilechka, why do you like the top position so much?

- Ha, I'm sick of it, get up and go away !

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