Interesting and Humour - page 2619
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the very first experience w 3.11 and DOS 6.22 )) it was good to look back
Well, the way I see it - nothing to lose from working only with Microsoft, not with Apple.
"Microsoft forever since 1988", then still a dos 2-something... I even saw Xenix from afar, but never got to work...
A social experiment
I may not be believed but I had an apple II clone
and then I had a Chinese clone PC with MSDOS
My first computer was a ZX spectrum (of course it's not a fully fledged computer but out of respect I'll mention it)
I may not be believed but I had an apple II clone
and then I had a Chinese clone PC with MSDOS
my first computer was a ZX spectrum (of course it's not a fully fledged computer but out of respect I'll mention it)
Ha, Spectrum. I remember still PC Search, with extra memory modules and a cassette recorder as a programme storage device.
Ha, Spectrum. I also remember the PC Search, with extra memory modules and a cassette recorder as a programme storage device.
Scientists have also noted that men experience sexual desire evenly throughout the week. In women, intimate activity is influenced by mood.
One hundred percent the scientists made a mistake - according to my observations, in women the lack of intimate activity is clearly expressed by the man's pressures :)
Scientists have also noted that men experience sexual desire evenly throughout the week. In women, intimate activity is influenced by mood.
One hundred percent scientists made a mistake - according to my observations, the lack of intimate activity in women is clearly expressed in the pressures of men :)
Tzilechka, why do you like the top position so much?
- Ha, I'm sick of it, get up and go away !