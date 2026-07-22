Interesting and Humour - page 3770
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- Rabinovitch! You know, I found a new way to get rich!
- Very good! But you've already borrowed from me!
The soul asks for romance, the ass for adventure, the heart for love, the liver for alcohol, the body for sex, and the mind, the bastard - against it all!!!!!!!
Worth a look. Physics and reality.
I saw the handbag -https://www.balenciaga.com/us/bazar-handbags_cod45316922qp.html
My husband is shocked by the price.
And it reminds me of something...
I saw the handbag -https://www.balenciaga.com/us/bazar-handbags_cod45316922qp.html
My husband is shocked by the price.
And it reminds me of something...
I think it reminds you of the LGBT flag. Well, it does!
I think it reminds you of the LGBT flag. Well, it does!
No, I mean, that's the kind of "accessory" you go shopping for bottles with... It looks like that famous plaid bag from the market.
Nah, I mean, that's the kind of "accessory" you go for bottles with... It looks like that famous checkered bag from the market.
It looks exactly like a checkered bag, and it might be the same one, but with leatherette handles :)
I saw the purse.
My husband was shocked by the price.
And it reminds me of something...
Somewhere on the web there were pictures of those very same red-and-black checked handbags, dear to every shuttlecock, but in a brand and for obscene money ))))Well, except the size is not half a ton as for shuttles, but a little smaller.