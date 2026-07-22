Interesting and Humour - page 417

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Mischek:

I've had my head screwed on.

That's fine. The pattern breaks are sometimes very useful.

The only thing I didn't like was the pause hack, it breaks the concept a bit.

 
 
 

Cedar chip sculptures

 
 
Mischek:

Don't smoke, programmers, don't smoke!

Great! I guess we should look at trading in the same way. Look at it from a different angle. )))

//---

P.S. They probably don't smoke, they ride bikes. ;)

 

Peter the night of 23-24 June

 

Hee hee))

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