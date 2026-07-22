Interesting and Humour - page 417
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I've had my head screwed on.
That's fine. The pattern breaks are sometimes very useful.
The only thing I didn't like was the pause hack, it breaks the concept a bit.
Canon has developed a new augmented reality system
Invisible cloak can be created without metamaterials
Cedar chip sculptures
Don't smoke, programmers, don't smoke!
Great! I guess we should look at trading in the same way. Look at it from a different angle. )))
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P.S. They probably don't smoke, they ride bikes. ;)
Canadian skateboarder hits nearly 130 km per hour - a Guinness Book record
Russia is European leader in Internet audience size
The best examples of new street art from around the world
Peter the night of 23-24 June
Hee hee))