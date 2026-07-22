Interesting and Humour - page 3006
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What about the afterlife?
... -> Big Bang - > Stars -> Supernova explosions (consecutively several times before carbon and oxygen formation) -> Star systems similar to our Solar system -> Asteroids with RNA formation on them under low temperatures and low pressure -> Planetary system -> PHK from those very asteroids -> DNA and Proteins -> Protozoa (possibly viruses) -> Single Celled -> Multicellular -> Chordates -> Chordate fish -> Reptiles -> Birds -> Chicken and eggs.
... -> in one of the branches of the chain the appearance of Man (who believes, and most likely erroneously in many respects, that this is exactly what happened).
The question "What was there before BW?" is left out of the picture. However, practicing traders are often concerned with another question "What came before, bears or bulls?", which leads to the problem of"To sell something unnecessary, you must first buy something unnecessary. (с)"...
Good morning
Under capitalism, which we have softly called a "market economy", it is in principle impossible to set the goal of equal rights for all in terms of opportunities in society for all. The sinister essence of capitalism is that it is a 20/80 law, where 20% of the people, like it or not, get richer and own 80% of the resources, and 80% get poorer, owning only the remaining 20% and having to subsist beyond the average. However, mankind has not thought of a better option for society as a whole, probably because it is impossible to think of and/or implement. The USSR should have been converted to capitalism gradually, following the example of China, but it is unlikely that the top brass, with their absolute "people's" power, would have agreed. Conclusion: We must face reality and adjust to the realities of life. It is difficult for us, the old-timers, to achieve this, but the future generation will get the desired result, and it will not seem to them that some people live better and others worse. They will accept the law in all its power and inevitability.
Under capitalism, which we have affectionately called the "market economy", it is in principle impossible to set the goal of equal rights for all in terms of opportunities in society for all. The sinister essence of capitalism is that it is a 20/80 law, where 20% of the people, like it or not, get richer and own 80% of the resources, and 80% get poorer, owning only the remaining 20% and having to subsist beyond the average. However, mankind has not thought of a better option for society as a whole, probably because it is impossible to think of and/or implement. The USSR should have been converted to capitalism gradually, following the example of China, but it is unlikely that the top brass, with their absolute "people's" power, would have agreed. Conclusion: We must face reality and adjust to the realities of life. It is difficult for us, the old-timers, to achieve this, but the future generation will get the desired result, and it will not seem to them that some people live better and others worse. They will perceive this law in all its power and inevitability.
Under capitalism, which we have affectionately called 'market economy' it is impossible in principle to aim for equal rights for all in terms of social opportunities for all. The sinister essence of capitalism is that it is a 20/80 law, where 20% of the people, like it or not, get richer and own 80% of the resources, and 80% get poorer, owning only the remaining 20% and having to subsist beyond the average. However, mankind has not thought of a better option for society as a whole, probably because it is impossible to think of and/or implement. The USSR should have been converted to capitalism gradually, following the example of China, but it is unlikely that the top brass, with their absolute "people's" power, would have agreed. Conclusion: We must face reality and adjust to the realities of life. It is difficult for us, the old-timers, to achieve this, but the future generation will get the desired result, and it will not seem to them that some people live better and others worse. They will accept the said law in all its power and inevitability.
What kind of world do you live in? Capitalism has been going downhill for a long time now! It has no resources and its ruling class is already draining it and plans to wipe out ninety-nine percent of the population and not even turn the rest into slaves, but literally into insects like ants and bees! Here we go!
But the USSR was deliberately destroyed. We owe Putin a debt of gratitude that Russia has not repeated the fate of the USSR!
A worshipper is someone who worships someone or something.
And you can worship, for instance, the eternal flame, the matron of Moscow, the shroud...
P.S. You should treat your mother tongue with more respect.
(Saw wet ski humour from Pava Kava)
...Capitalism has been going downhill for a long time now!...
That's not very Russian...
A worshipper is someone who worships someone or something.
And you can worship, for example, the eternal flame, the matron of Moscow, the shroud...
P.S. You should treat your mother tongue with more respect.