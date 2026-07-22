Interesting and Humour - page 1586
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I've been taking English since I was four years old. Now, apart from school, there are two more two a week.
There's a website called http://lingualeo.ru/ where you can see a picture of the day on the top right every day, like today's picture.
and there's a lot of stuff.
There's a website called http://lingualeo.ru/ that has a daily update in the top right corner, like today's picture
and a lot of other things.
About 10% of all people are "skylarks", getting up at dawn or dusk. 20% are "owls", or those who like to go to bed well past midnight. Researchers at Aachen University argue that this "bird-like" affiliation is not a matter of choice or upbringing, but a peculiarity resulting from differences in the structure of the brain.
About 10% of all people are "skylarks", getting up at dawn or dusk. 20% are "owls", or those who like to go to bed well past midnight. Researchers from the University of Aachen say that this "bird-like" affiliation is not a matter of choice or upbringing, but a peculiarity resulting from differences in the structure of the brain.
And the other 70% are what?
Zeldin is cool. 98 years old !
And the other 70% are who?
The rest ... can't fly.
They can, but they're well fed here.
Tried out a stun gun yesterday, not the whole video, there's another one but I don't think it's worth showing =)