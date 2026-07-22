Interesting and Humour - page 1586

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Mischek:

I've been taking English since I was four years old. Now, apart from school, there are two more two a week.

There's a website called http://lingualeo.ru/ where you can see a picture of the day on the top right every day, like today's picture.

and there's a lot of stuff.

 
Silent:

There's a website called http://lingualeo.ru/ that has a daily update in the top right corner, like today's picture

and a lot of other things.

Thank you
 
 

Zeldin is cool. 98 years old !

 
DC2008:

And the other 70% are who?

The rest ... can't fly.
 
MetaDriver:
The rest ... can't fly.

They can, but they're well fed here.

 

Tried out a stun gun yesterday, not the whole video, there's another one but I don't think it's worth showing =)


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