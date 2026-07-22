Interesting and Humour - page 3509
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https://ria.ru/society/20161229/1484925473.html
The banks are so generous.
Interesting... Isn't it enough to die nowadays to get your debts forgiven?
--
I guess they're not gonna foreclose on purchased property
Interesting... Isn't it enough to die nowadays to get your debts forgiven?
--
I guess they're not gonna foreclose on purchased property.
https://www.moya-planeta.ru/news/view/v_amsterdame_bezdomnye_poluchili_vozmozhnost_prinimat_milostynju_s_plastikovyh_kart_27186/
Technical progress on display))
https://www.moya-planeta.ru/news/view/v_amsterdame_bezdomnye_poluchili_vozmozhnost_prinimat_milostynju_s_plastikovyh_kart_27186/
Technical progress on display))
this one is more interesting
https://hi-tech.mail.ru/news/ai-2016/?frommail=1&fromnews=1
https://www.moya-planeta.ru/news/view/v_amsterdame_bezdomnye_poluchili_vozmozhnost_prinimat_milostynju_s_plastikovyh_kart_27186/
Technical progress on display))
Somewhere in Russia, 35 Americans have started to pack their bags.
Quiet, Quiet New Year is Coming ......
I wept... They don't learn geography at school at all
Interesting... Isn't it enough to die nowadays to get your debts forgiven?
--
I guess they're not gonna foreclose on purchased property.
Of course it's not enough. There are heirs and you can either inherit everything (with debts) or nothing.