Interesting and Humour - page 3509

New comment
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

https://ria.ru/society/20161229/1484925473.html

The banks are so generous.

Interesting... Isn't it enough to die nowadays to get your debts forgiven?

--

I guess they're not gonna foreclose on purchased property

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Interesting... Isn't it enough to die nowadays to get your debts forgiven?

--

I guess they're not gonna foreclose on purchased property.

Actually, it's not enough. (see Article 1175 of the Civil Code). Probably they won't press the relatives (heirs) to pay the debt to the bank.
 

https://www.moya-planeta.ru/news/view/v_amsterdame_bezdomnye_poluchili_vozmozhnost_prinimat_milostynju_s_plastikovyh_kart_27186/

Technical progress on display))

В Амстердаме бездомные начали принимать милостыню с пластиковых карт
В Амстердаме бездомные начали принимать милостыню с пластиковых карт
  • www.moya-planeta.ru
Амстердамских бездомных обеспечили специальными куртками, которые позволят им собирать милостыню при помощи бесконтактных платежей с банковских карт.  Попрошайничество становится для бездомных затруднительным, поскольку зачастую прохожие не имеют при себе наличных, держа все средства в электронном виде на пластиковых картах и в виртуальных...
 
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

https://www.moya-planeta.ru/news/view/v_amsterdame_bezdomnye_poluchili_vozmozhnost_prinimat_milostynju_s_plastikovyh_kart_27186/

Technical progress on display))

Our homeless beggars would certainly not agree to this))))
 

Somewhere in Russia, 35 Americans have started to pack their bags.

Quiet, Quiet New Year is Coming ......

 

I wept... They don't learn geography at school at all

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Interesting... Isn't it enough to die nowadays to get your debts forgiven?

--

I guess they're not gonna foreclose on purchased property.


Of course it's not enough. There are heirs and you can either inherit everything (with debts) or nothing.

 
.
"Газпром" увеличит зарплаты сотрудников на 5% с нового года
"Газпром" увеличит зарплаты сотрудников на 5% с нового года
  • 2016.12.30
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 30 декабря. INTERFAX.RU - "Газпром" с Нового года проиндексирует зарплаты росно на 5% после 7,4-процентного повышения в январе 2016 года. Как сообщает Межрегиональная профсоюзная организация "Газпром профсоюз", председатель правления ПАО "Газпром" Алексей Миллер 29 декабря подписал приказ "О повышении на 5% минимальной месячной тарифной...
1...350235033504350535063507350835093510351135123513351435153516...4979
New comment