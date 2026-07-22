Interesting and Humour - page 2961

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Have you ever answered your child's questions in this way?

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
I meant that if they didn't know it, they wouldn't guess it, children or adults alike.
So maybe the riddle must be accompanied by a clue -- so that the child can read the riddle, read the clue and then think about the riddle?
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:
So maybe the riddle must be accompanied by a clue -- so that the child can read the riddle, read the clue and only then think about the riddle?
As far as I've seen riddles in children's books and magazines, that's the way it is. How can one guess that "without windows, without doors, the house is full of people" is a cucumber?
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
As far as I have seen riddles in children's books and magazines, that's how it is. How can one guess that "without windows, without doors, full of people" is a cucumber?

you can guess if you give a riddle in some context.

It is not necessary for a riddle to have a definite answer.

The purpose of a riddle is to develop flexibility of thought, imagination or whatever.

if you know the riddle and know the answer, the developmental task may be achieved.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
As far as I've seen riddles in children's books and magazines, that's exactly what it is. How can one guess that "without windows, without doors, full of people" is a cucumber?

Hmmm... I think it used to be a watermelon...

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Hmmm... It used to be a watermelon...

In our school it was a cucumber.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
At our school it was a cucumber.
Yes, it was a cucumber.
 
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
At our school it was a cucumber.

You probably just didn't grow watermelons...

Long and green in the bed,
And yellow and salty in the tub.

 
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