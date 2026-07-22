Interesting and Humour - page 216

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"The chase."
 

Tickling your belly with the tops of the pine trees...

 

sergeev

Don't delete my posts here

 
Mischek:

sergeev

Don't delete my posts here

Mishek, I can't read the humour in that sentence.
 
sergeev:

Bears, I can't read the humour in that sentence.
I think it's funny. Let's check it out.
 

Only six days to go )


 
Mischek:

Only six days to go )

So?

like the inauguration is imminent?

 
sergeev:

So?

like the inauguration is coming up?

No, it's cooler.
 
Mischek:
no

There's gonna be a new comedy show?

although you don't have to answer that.

I understood it was you bringing up an old topic that we were talking about in private.

You're a sly one.

 

In principle, if it's not against the rules, then why not, sure!

You can even create a topic that something is about to happen somewhere.

When it happens, we'll figure out what to do then.

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