Interesting and Humour - page 216
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Tickling your belly with the tops of the pine trees...
sergeev
Don't delete my posts here
sergeev
Don't delete my posts here
Bears, I can't read the humour in that sentence.
Only six days to go )
Only six days to go )
So?
like the inauguration is imminent?
So?
like the inauguration is coming up?
no
There's gonna be a new comedy show?
although you don't have to answer that.
I understood it was you bringing up an old topic that we were talking about in private.
You're a sly one.
In principle, if it's not against the rules, then why not, sure!
You can even create a topic that something is about to happen somewhere.
When it happens, we'll figure out what to do then.