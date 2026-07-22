Interesting and Humour - page 2102
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27 types of dancing in girls
Как танцуют девушки в клубах? Я насчитала 27 типов женских плясок, которыми я с вами делюсь от всей души :) техно,дерзкие и лютые танцы в клубах. Как танцуете вы? :)
P.S. Sorry about the lemonade soaking my shirt and dirty trousers - "I want an iPhone" demanded a sacrifice :)
That's it, now you can't even woo her against her will on March 8th...
I mean, you have to first ask, "Can I court you?" She has to say yes in public... then you can...
So again, the birth rate is going to go down.
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A bill on fines for sexual harassment has been submitted to the Duma
Под домогательством подразумеваются "... приставания сексуального характера, попытка установления интимного контакта, ухаживания, сексуальные притязания в скрытой или явной форме, просьбы о сексуальных услугах, прочие словесные или физические действия сексуального характера, совершенные мужчиной в отношении женщины против ее воли".
A machine that turns water into wine has been invented in the US
An American startup has created a device that makes wine from tap water - more in Russian here.
happy march 8!
That's it, now you can't even woo her against her will on March 8...
I mean, you have to first ask, "can I woo you?" She has to say "yes" publicly... then you can...
So again, the birth rate is going to go down.
========
Bill on fines for sexual harassment introduced in State Duma
On topic))))))))))))))))))))