Interesting and Humour - page 2102

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27 types of dancing in girls

Как танцуют девушки в клубах? Я насчитала 27 типов женских плясок, которыми я с вами делюсь от всей души :) техно,дерзкие и лютые танцы в клубах. Как танцуете вы? :)

P.S. Sorry about the lemonade soaking my shirt and dirty trousers - "I want an iPhone" demanded a sacrifice :)



 
The work of a trader and a shaman have much in common - both mumble incomprehensible words, perform incomprehensible actions and cannot explain how it works.
 
 

That's it, now you can't even woo her against her will on March 8th...
I mean, you have to first ask, "Can I court you?" She has to say yes in public... then you can...

So again, the birth rate is going to go down.

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A bill on fines for sexual harassment has been submitted to the Duma



Под домогательством подразумеваются "... приставания сексуального характера, попытка установления интимного контакта, ухаживания, сексуальные притязания в скрытой или явной форме, просьбы о сексуальных услугах, прочие словесные или физические действия сексуального характера, совершенные мужчиной в отношении женщины против ее воли".

 

A machine that turns water into wine has been invented in the US

An American startup has created a device that makes wine from tap water - more in Russian here.

Miracle Machine turns water into wine
Miracle Machine turns water into wine
  • nypost.com
A startup company has developed a corking idea to turn ordinary tap water into world-class wine without the need to cellar, pay through the nose or require the son of God to make it. The aptly named Miracle Machine is a $499 bottle that accelerates the winemaking process by taking sachets of ingredients to produce a style of wine you desire in...
 

happy march 8!



 
newdigital:

That's it, now you can't even woo her against her will on March 8...
I mean, you have to first ask, "can I woo you?" She has to say "yes" publicly... then you can...

So again, the birth rate is going to go down.

========

Bill on fines for sexual harassment introduced in State Duma

On topic))))))))))))))))))))

 
!
Пингвинам, пострадавшим от разливов нефти, нужны свитеры
Пингвинам, пострадавшим от разливов нефти, нужны свитеры
  • www.gismeteo.ru
Сотрудница Penguin Foundation Лин Блом сообщает, что организация помогает около 20 пингвинам в год, и все имеющиеся свитеры уже распределены между группами помощи. Если пингвин заплывает в нефтяное пятно, его перья сразу же теряют водонепроницаемость...
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