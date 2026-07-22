Interesting and Humour - page 2726
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But that's only for humour :)
A proposal by the Ministry of Industry and Trade to expand restrictions on government purchases of foreign medical devices does not threaten public health and, in the case of condoms, will even help solve demographic problems in the country and promote careful choice of a sexual partner, Gennady Onishchenko, an aide to the Russian Prime Minister and former chief sanitary doctor of the Russian Federation, told RIA Novosti.
But that's only for humour :)
A proposal by the Ministry of Industry and Trade to expand restrictions on government purchases of foreign medical devices does not threaten public health and, in the case of condoms, will even help solve demographic problems in the country and promote discretion in choosing a sexual partner, Gennady Onishchenko, an aide to the Russian Prime Minister and former chief sanitary doctor of the Russian Federation, told RIA Novosti.
The topic has already been worked out:http://www.kinopoisk.ru/film/679964/
See what the goddamn pindos are up to - a goddamn board! They don't have the Christ on them....
See what the goddamn pindos are up to - a goddamn board! They don't have the Christ on them....
What did you come up with? A magnet? ) Well, put on your beads and jump over the fire. )))
I mean, not witchcraft??? Well, thank goodness........
I mean, not witchcraft??? Well, thank goodness........
I mean, not witchcraft??? Well, thank goodness........
Witchcraft! icons hanging in the air!
What kind of witchcraft can there be with a St. George's ribbon, eh? Have you thought about what you said?
The spirit is holy. ......
But a fancy board flying through the air is sorcery and an anathema!