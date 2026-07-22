Interesting and Humour - page 514

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Kerzhakov's )).

 
 
 
Mischek:
Come on, tell me how you did the picture. You need at least a huge (complete?) list of nicknames from the forum. And where did you get it?
 
MetaDriver:
Come on, tell me how you did the picture. You need at least a huge (complete?) list of nicknames from the forum. And where did you get it?
))https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/386
 
Hey, why'd you cover me with a squiggle? Fix it now!
 
FAQ:
Hey, why'd you cover me with a squiggle? Fix it now!

Shit, there's still a mess up there. It turns out that there are 2,195 contestants left

AAA

 
FAQ:
Hey, why'd you cover me with a squiggle? Fix it now!
I guess those behind the cup are worse, they don't even recognise them :)
 

Yeah...

How did you cover yourself like that with a cup and me like this....

 
Mischek:
))https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/386

There you go... Boring... I thought we were gonna catch you accessing FSB databases.

;)

1...507508509510511512513514515516517518519520521...4979
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