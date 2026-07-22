Interesting and Humour - page 514
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Kerzhakov's )).
Come on, tell me how you did the picture. You need at least a huge (complete?) list of nicknames from the forum. And where did you get it?
Hey, why'd you cover me with a squiggle? Fix it now!
Shit, there's still a mess up there. It turns out that there are 2,195 contestants left
AAA
Hey, why'd you cover me with a squiggle? Fix it now!
Yeah...
How did you cover yourself like that with a cup and me like this....
))https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/386
There you go... Boring... I thought we were gonna catch you accessing FSB databases.
;)