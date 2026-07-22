Interesting and Humour - page 1359
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Cocoon
I think they've gone off the rails. The pension fund is fucked up, and now there's a new "initiative":
MPs have put forward an initiative that will help solve the pension problem. People's deputies intend to impose a 2% tax on working citizens and the money will be used to support elderly parents, the Izvestia newspaper reported.
The relevant bill was prepared by Igor Zotov, the leader of the Party of Pensioners and the State Duma deputy from an independent group (former "SR").
Read more: http://top.rbc.ru/economics/06/08/2013/868953.shtml
- Yes, I have! Now everyone can buy one and send them both wherever they want...
I think they've gone off the rails. The pension fund is fucked up, and now there's a new "initiative":
MPs have put forward an initiative that will help solve the pension problem. People's deputies intend to impose a 2% tax on working citizens and the money will be used to support elderly parents, the Izvestia newspaper reported.
The relevant bill was drafted by Igor Zotov, the leader of the Party of Pensioners and the State Duma deputy from an independent group (former "SR").
Read more: http://top.rbc.ru/economics/06/08/2013/868953.shtml
And how happy parents will be.
If an average adult with a salary of 20,000 rubles has two retired parents, each of them will receive two hundred rubles a month. Wonderful .
And that does not include expenses for infrastructure, staff, buildings, money transfer costs, etc.
The latest initiatives of the deputies, more like a signal - I want to go to the madhouse.
There's a solution. Buy a special glue to catch mice. Apply a layer of it to any cardboard, plywood, board... Place it where the rats live.
zzz: It took three and a half hours for the sanitation workers to chase a snowboarding rat, cursing all that advice from the internet...
You can see the Russians from afar!
It works. And it translated correctly ... Oh now what will happen in both sections ... It's hard for the chinese as always - they don't have Google... So they'll only understand in their own language... Anyway, I'm off to the chinese.
And there is no translation back... wise :)