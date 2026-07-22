Interesting and Humour - page 567
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If you put sandpaper on a cat's paw, he will not only wash but also shave.
On the subject of earnings ))))
Dutch filmmaker Erun Wolff filmed the faces of one hundred people aged "0 to 100" to visualise the ageing process. As a result, the 150-second-long shots show the changes that occur in a person's appearance as they get closer to old age.
On his way to the APEC summit, President Putin will visit the Yamal peninsula and participate in the rescue of a rare species of crane, the Siberian Crane.
Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed Vladimir Putin's intentions to lead the flock and the fact that the head of state had been practising hang-gliding beforehand.
Pilot-instructor Arseniy Gritskevich said that an ordinary person needs at least six months of training to learn how to fly a hang glider: 20 hours of theory, 15 hours in the air, but then not to abuse and fly up to 2 hours per day. However, the Russian leader has experience of piloting a fighter jet, bomber and firefighter as well as successfully flying other vehicles.
The Red Booked Cranes, on the other hand, are not able to cope on their own. The Flight of Hope project involves rearing them in the Oka Biosphere Reserve in Ryazan Oblast, transporting them to the village of Kushevat on Yamal, training them there and then migrating to Central Asia for wintering along a pre-calculated route under the guidance of an experienced pilot.
"The pilot's role is that of pack leader. He shows the route of the flight," says Yuri Markin, director of the reserve, meaningfully waiting in Kushevat for Putin, who can be stopped only by bad weather.
"According to Vedomosti, the idea of reintroducing cranes to the wild using hang-gliders originated in the United States in 2001. Scientists in the Russian Federation adopted the American experience and developed the "Flight of Hope".
In 2012, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment was included in the funding, which helped speed up the project. Money for the project is also provided by the Oka Nature Reserve, the All-Russian Research Institute for Nature Conservation and Itera - from private companies. In the American version, such a project costs 3 million dollars per year.
- Look, Petya, where our Red Army has driven them!