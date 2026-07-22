Interesting and Humour - page 760

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Mischek:

Nah, the woods are definitely better.

There are branches on the ground, rocks. Hedgehogs again. And if you're really lucky, bears. Fuck him.
 
TheXpert:
there's branches on the ground, rocks. Hedgehogs again. And if we're lucky, bears. Oh, come on.

Better in the summer than in the winter.

Then the bike has brakes. Where do you see brakes on skis? Huh? Or a snowboard, where's the brake pedal? i've looked up and down and i can't find it.

 
Mischek:

Then the bike has brakes. Where do you see brakes on skis? Huh? or a snowboard, where's the brake pedal? i've looked up and down and i can't find it.

The brakes were invented by cowards. Not having them on a snowboard doesn't bother me at all.
 
Mischek:

GoPro

I'm stunned. And how do they manage to react at that speed and on those trails...

 
Mathemat:

I'm stunned. How do they manage to react at that speed and on those trails...

Yup. They're not pros. If I can find it, I'll try to post a video I saw once. It was a mess.

And here's just a very nice video, for inspiration to those who want to get into it.


 
Mathemat:

I'm stunned. And how do they manage to react at that speed and on those trails...

It's the way the track goes through a number of times. Slowly and progressively at first, until it's just like home.
 
TheXpert: If I can find it, I'll try to post a video I've seen once.

Yeah, very interesting.

Mischek: So the trace is prescribed several times. First slowly and progressively, until it's as good as it's supposed to be.

Well yes, it was serious in the video after 2 minutes, it would have been difficult without knowing the track...

 
 



 
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