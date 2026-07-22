Interesting and Humour - page 1363
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The gas bill has come and the price has gone up. Looks like Gazprom has a new dream.
They're collecting for Miller's tablet)
There's nothing wrong with Gasprom at all. I keep getting a receipt with last month's debt. It's a double charge. Sure, it's a penny, but... There are 100-150 million left-behinds in the country.
Either gazprom is not doing well or it's the other way round, so everything is fine.
There's nothing wrong with Gasprom at all. I keep getting a receipt with last month's debt. It's a double charge. Sure, it's a penny, but... There are 100-150 million left-behinds in the country.
Either gazprom's not doing too well or it's the other way round, so it's all good.
It's all right for me. No extra amounts.
There's a phone number on the receipt, call and sort it out. How hard can it be?
I get a normal one. There is no extra charge.
There should be a phone number on the receipt, call and sort it out. How hard can it be?
Of course it's not. Called, corresponded, went to an appointment. An appointment is a feat. It's full of grannies. But it's the only effective way. I got a recalculation. Once. All the other ways are rubbish. There for a month of 50 rubles. Nobody (apart from grannies) makes a fuss. Phone calls are more expensive. + nerves.
I think to save up receipts (before I did not save them, threw them away), and a claim according to all the rules to do. Not to Miller, of course. What's he got to do with it, he's not involved). Not the organization that sells gas to us. Everything has to be done consistently
School kit
The Ministry of the Interior did not recognise the policemen in the photo with Depardieu.
In short, who was there is unknown. They weren't there at all, it was all a set-up and photoshop).