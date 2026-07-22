Interesting and Humour - page 1350
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
We don't do extortion here.
Copy that, but only in this thread.)
So I wrote how to pass on not my picture, but the one I liked on Google+
Googleplus is such an asshole.
To have so many great google products and make such a shitty social network is a shame.) It's a throw away market advantage. They're not going to catch up with Facebook.
How many integrations could have been made with google products, how elegantly everything could have tied together.
Googleplus is such an asshole.
To have so many great google products and make such a shitty social network is a shame.) It's a throw away market advantage. They won't catch up with Facebook.
How many integrations they could make with google products, how elegantly they could tie everything together.
They are always changing or upgrading things all of a sudden. The linking process will go on for a long time. ))
I don't like any social network. It's all kind of closed and can change at any time. The best option is a blog with the ability to edit the template or better still your site of course. Social networks are good (in my opinion) for advertising only.
They are always having something suddenly and radically changed or updated. The process of tying things up is still a long way off. ))
I don't like any social network. It's all kind of circular and can change at any time. The best option is a blog with the ability to edit the template or better still your site of course. Social networks are good (in my opinion) for advertising only.
Long ...
Every minute they finally lose in the competition of users.
Attract a hundred times cheaper than drag then from a competitor
Long ...
Every minute they finally lose out on the competition of users.
It's a hundred times cheaper to attract than to drag from a competitor afterwards